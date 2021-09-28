Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021: Full schedule, squads and match timings in IST

The Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), got underway earlier today with multiple matches from the group stage happening across the nation.

Teams from across the country are participating in the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021. The competition aims to give the rising stars of Indian women's cricket a platform to showcase their talent before playing at the international level.

Teams have been divided into six groups, namely Elite Group A, Elite Group B, Elite Group C, Elite Group D, Elite Group E and Plate Group in the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021.

Jaipur (Elite Group E), Rajkot (Elite Group A), Nagpur (Elite Group B), Vizianagaram (Elite Group C), Surat (Elite Group D) and Bhubaneshwar (Plate Group) will host the group stage matches.

The knockout games and the summit clash of the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021 will take place in Surat. The final is scheduled to happen on October 18.

Here's a look at the groups for the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021:

Elite Group A - Mumbai, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Hyderabad, Gujarat.

Elite Group B - Delhi, Bengal, Goa, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu.

Elite Group C - Baroda, Chhatisgarh, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar.

Elite Group D - Andhra, Chandigarh, Saurashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra.

Elite Group E - Punjab, Himachal, Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, Mizoram.

Plate Group - Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, J & K.

As mentioned ahead, the tournament started today. Here's a look at the upcoming fixtures of the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021.

Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)

September 29, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST

Punjab vs. Karnataka

Odisha vs. Himachal

Tripura vs. Mizoram

September 30, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

Mumbai vs. Assam

Uttar Pradesh vs. Vidarbha

Hyderabad vs. Gujarat

Delhi vs. Goa

Bengal vs. Puducherry

Baroda vs. Chhatisgarh

Andhra vs. Chandigarh

Mahrashtra vs. Saurashtra

Manipur vs. Meghalaya

Nagaland vs. Arunachal Pradesh

Sikkim vs. J & K

Rajasthan vs. Uttarakhand

Jharkhand vs. Tamil Nadu

Kerala vs. Haryana

Madhya Pradesh vs. Bihar

October 1, Friday, 9:00 AM IST

Mumbai vs. Hyderabad

Gujarat vs. Vidarbha

Bengal vs. Goa

Delhi vs. Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu vs. Puducherry

Madhya Pradesh vs. Haryana

Kerala vs. Baroda

Chhattisgarh vs. Bihar

Andhra vs. Uttarakhand

Rajasthan vs. Maharashtra

Saurashtra vs. Chandigarh

Nagaland vs. Meghalaya

Manipur vs. Sikkim

J & K vs. Arunachal Pradesh

Punjab vs. Tripura

Odisha vs. Mizoram

Himachal vs. Karnataka

October 2, Saturday, 9:00 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh vs. Gujarat

Mumbai vs. Vidarbha

Hyderabad vs. Assam

Bengal vs. Tamil Nadu

Delhi vs. Puducherry

Jharkhand vs. Goa

Kerala vs. Bihar

Baroda vs. Haryana

Andhra vs. Saurashtra

Rajasthan vs. Chandigarh

Maharashtra vs. Uttarakhand

Nagaland vs. J & K

Sikkim vs. Meghalaya

Punjab vs. Himachal

Karnataka vs. Mizoram

October 3, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh vs. Hyderabad

Mumbai vs. Gujarat

Assam vs. Vidarbha

Delhi vs. Tamil Nadu

Bengal vs. Jharkhand

Goa vs. Puducherry

Kerala vs. Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh vs. Baroda

Haryana vs. Bihar

Rajasthan vs. Saurashtra

Andhra vs. Maharashtra

Uttarakhand vs. Chandigarh

Manipur vs. J & K

Nagaland vs. Sikkim

Meghalaya vs. Arunachal Pradesh

October 4, Monday, 9:00 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh vs. Mumbai

Assam vs. Gujarat

Hyderabad vs. Vidarbha

Jharkhand vs. Puducherry

Goa vs. Tamil Nadu

Bengal vs. Delhi

Baroda vs. Bihar

Haryana vs. Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh vs. Kerala

Maharashtra vs. Chandigarh

Uttarakhand vs. Saurashtra

Andhra vs. Rajasthan

Himachal vs. Mizoram

Karnataka vs. Tripura

Punjab vs. Odisha

Sikkim vs. Arunachal Pradesh

Meghalaya vs. J & K

Nagaland vs. Manipur

October 11, Monday, 9:00 AM IST

TBD vs. TBD, Pre-quarterfinal 1, Surat

TBD vs. TBD, Pre-quarterfinal 2, Surat

TBD vs. TBD, Pre-quarterfinal 3, Surat

October 13, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST

TBD vs. TBD, Quarterfinal 1, Surat

TBD vs. TBD, Quarterfinal 2, Surat

October 14, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

TBD vs. TBD, Quarterfinal 3, Surat

TBD vs. TBD, Quarterfinal 4, Surat

October 16, Saturday, 9:00 AM IST

TBD vs. TBD, Semifinal 1, Surat

TBD vs. TBD, Semifinal 2, Surat

October 18, Monday, 9:00 AM IST

TBD vs. TBD, Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021 Final, Surat

Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021: Squads

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021.

