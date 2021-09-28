Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021: Full schedule, squads and match timings in IST

The Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), got underway earlier today with multiple matches from the group stage happening across the nation.
Teams from across the country are participating in the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021. The competition aims to give the rising stars of Indian women's cricket a platform to showcase their talent before playing at the international level.
Teams have been divided into six groups, namely Elite Group A, Elite Group B, Elite Group C, Elite Group D, Elite Group E and Plate Group in the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021.
Jaipur (Elite Group E), Rajkot (Elite Group A), Nagpur (Elite Group B), Vizianagaram (Elite Group C), Surat (Elite Group D) and Bhubaneshwar (Plate Group) will host the group stage matches.
The knockout games and the summit clash of the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021 will take place in Surat. The final is scheduled to happen on October 18.
Here's a look at the groups for the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021:
Elite Group A - Mumbai, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Hyderabad, Gujarat.
Elite Group B - Delhi, Bengal, Goa, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu.
Elite Group C - Baroda, Chhatisgarh, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar.
Elite Group D - Andhra, Chandigarh, Saurashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra.
Elite Group E - Punjab, Himachal, Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, Mizoram.
Plate Group - Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, J & K.
As mentioned ahead, the tournament started today. Here's a look at the upcoming fixtures of the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021.
Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)
September 29, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST
Punjab vs. Karnataka
Odisha vs. Himachal
Tripura vs. Mizoram
September 30, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST
Mumbai vs. Assam
Uttar Pradesh vs. Vidarbha
Hyderabad vs. Gujarat
Delhi vs. Goa
Bengal vs. Puducherry
Baroda vs. Chhatisgarh
Andhra vs. Chandigarh
Mahrashtra vs. Saurashtra
Manipur vs. Meghalaya
Nagaland vs. Arunachal Pradesh
Sikkim vs. J & K
Rajasthan vs. Uttarakhand
Jharkhand vs. Tamil Nadu
Kerala vs. Haryana
Madhya Pradesh vs. Bihar
October 1, Friday, 9:00 AM IST
Mumbai vs. Hyderabad
Gujarat vs. Vidarbha
Bengal vs. Goa
Delhi vs. Jharkhand
Tamil Nadu vs. Puducherry
Madhya Pradesh vs. Haryana
Kerala vs. Baroda
Chhattisgarh vs. Bihar
Andhra vs. Uttarakhand
Rajasthan vs. Maharashtra
Saurashtra vs. Chandigarh
Nagaland vs. Meghalaya
Manipur vs. Sikkim
J & K vs. Arunachal Pradesh
Punjab vs. Tripura
Odisha vs. Mizoram
Himachal vs. Karnataka
October 2, Saturday, 9:00 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh vs. Gujarat
Mumbai vs. Vidarbha
Hyderabad vs. Assam
Bengal vs. Tamil Nadu
Delhi vs. Puducherry
Jharkhand vs. Goa
Kerala vs. Bihar
Baroda vs. Haryana
Andhra vs. Saurashtra
Rajasthan vs. Chandigarh
Maharashtra vs. Uttarakhand
Nagaland vs. J & K
Sikkim vs. Meghalaya
Punjab vs. Himachal
Karnataka vs. Mizoram
October 3, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh vs. Hyderabad
Mumbai vs. Gujarat
Assam vs. Vidarbha
Delhi vs. Tamil Nadu
Bengal vs. Jharkhand
Goa vs. Puducherry
Kerala vs. Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh vs. Baroda
Haryana vs. Bihar
Rajasthan vs. Saurashtra
Andhra vs. Maharashtra
Uttarakhand vs. Chandigarh
Manipur vs. J & K
Nagaland vs. Sikkim
Meghalaya vs. Arunachal Pradesh
October 4, Monday, 9:00 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh vs. Mumbai
Assam vs. Gujarat
Hyderabad vs. Vidarbha
Jharkhand vs. Puducherry
Goa vs. Tamil Nadu
Bengal vs. Delhi
Baroda vs. Bihar
Haryana vs. Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh vs. Kerala
Maharashtra vs. Chandigarh
Uttarakhand vs. Saurashtra
Andhra vs. Rajasthan
Himachal vs. Mizoram
Karnataka vs. Tripura
Punjab vs. Odisha
Sikkim vs. Arunachal Pradesh
Meghalaya vs. J & K
Nagaland vs. Manipur
October 11, Monday, 9:00 AM IST
TBD vs. TBD, Pre-quarterfinal 1, Surat
TBD vs. TBD, Pre-quarterfinal 2, Surat
TBD vs. TBD, Pre-quarterfinal 3, Surat
October 13, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST
TBD vs. TBD, Quarterfinal 1, Surat
TBD vs. TBD, Quarterfinal 2, Surat
October 14, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST
TBD vs. TBD, Quarterfinal 3, Surat
TBD vs. TBD, Quarterfinal 4, Surat
October 16, Saturday, 9:00 AM IST
TBD vs. TBD, Semifinal 1, Surat
TBD vs. TBD, Semifinal 2, Surat
October 18, Monday, 9:00 AM IST
TBD vs. TBD, Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021 Final, Surat
Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021: Squads
Women's U-19 One Day Trophy 2021: Squads
