The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to host the Women's U23 T20 Trophy, starting on Sunday, December 10. A total of 37 teams are participating in the event divided into five different groups. Mumbai won the previous edition in 2019-20 after defeating Jharkhand in the final.

Group A comprises Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Haryana, Odisha, Tripura, J&K and Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Group B will have Jharkhand, HP, Maharashtra, TN, Vidarbha, Sikkim, Nagaland and Manipur.

Group C, Group D, and Group E will have seven teams each. Andhra, Karnataka, Baroda, Pondicherry, Assam, Rajasthan and Mizoram are part of Group C. Group D forms Gujarat, Delhi, UP, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Bihar. On the other hand, Group D will have Punjab, Railways, Bengal, MP, Saurashtra, Goa and Meghalaya.

The knockouts are scheduled to take place from December 25 to 31. Pre-quarter-finals are scheduled on December 25, with quarter-finals to be held on December 27. Semi-finals and finals are scheduled on December 29 and 31, respectively.

The BCCI has set an ideal platform for young and budding cricketers to make it big in this groundbreaking competition. The top performers are expected to make it to the senior state teams soon.

Women's U23 T20 Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, December 10

J & K vs Odisha, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Kerala, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Manipur, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Nagaland vs Vidarbha, Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur Karnataka vs Pondicherry, 9:00 AM

RDCA Ground, Raipur Andhra vs Baroda, 9:00 AM

Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai Chhattisgarh vs Delhi, 9:00 AM

Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh, 9:00 AM

VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur Madhya Pradesh vs Railways, 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Punjab, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Mumbai, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Haryana vs Tripura, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Himachal Pradesh vs Jharkhand, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Sikkim vs Tamil Nadu, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Assam vs Mizoram, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 1:30 PM

Bihar vs Chandigarh, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 1:30 PM

VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur Meghalaya vs Saurashtra, 1:30 PM

Monday, December 11

Mumbai vs Tripura, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Haryana vs J & K, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Sikkim, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Baroda vs Pondicherry, RDCA Ground, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Mizoram vs Rajasthan, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Uttar Pradesh, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Uttarakhand, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Goa vs Meghalaya, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Kerala, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Odisha, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Manipur vs Vidarbha, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Assam vs Karnataka, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 1:30 PM

Chandigarh vs Delhi, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 1:30 PM

Railways vs Saurashtra, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, December 13

Haryana vs Kerala, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs J & K, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu, Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Andhra vs Assam, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Mizoram, RDCA Ground, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Gujarat, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Delhi, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Punjab vs Saurashtra, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Meghalaya vs Railways, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Tripura, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Mumbai vs Odisha, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Manipur vs Sikkim, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Baroda vs Rajasthan, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 1:30 PM

Uttarakhand vs Uttar Pradesh, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 1:30 PM

Bengal vs Goa, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 1:30 PM

Friday, December 15

J & K vs Mumbai, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Kerala vs Tripura, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Nagaland, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Sikkim, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Assam vs Rajasthan, RDCA Ground, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Mizoram vs Pondicherry, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Chhattisgarh, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Goa vs Saurashtra, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Odisha, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Haryana, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Manipur vs Tamil Nadu, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Himachal Pradesh vs Vidarbha, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Andhra vs Karnataka, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 1:30 PM

Delhi vs Gujarat, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 1:30 PM

Punjab vs Railways, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 1:30 PM

Sunday, December 17

Arunachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Odisha, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Himachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Baroda vs Karnataka, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Andhra vs Mizoram, RDCA Ground, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Gujarat, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Railways, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Meghalaya vs Punjab, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Kerala vs Mumbai, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

J & K vs Tripura, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Pondicherry vs Rajasthan, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 1:30 PM

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 1:30 PM

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, December 19

Kerala vs Odisha, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Tripura, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Rajasthan, RDCA Ground, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Assam vs Baroda, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Delhi vs Uttarakhand, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Goa vs Railways, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Saurashtra, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Mumbai, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Arunachal Pradesh vs J & K, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Manipur vs Nagaland, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Andhra vs Pondicherry, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 1:30 PM

Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 1:30 PM

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 1:30 PM

Thursday, December 21

Haryana vs Hyderabad, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mumbai, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 9:00 AM

Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Manipur, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Andhra vs Rajasthan, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Assam vs Pondicherry, RDCA Ground, Raipur, 9:00 AM

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, 9:00 AM

Goa vs Punjab, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

J & K vs Kerala, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Odisha vs Tripura, Barasat Ground, Kolkata, 1:30 PM

Sikkim vs Vidarbha, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Maharashtra vs Nagaland, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 1:30 PM

Baroda vs Mizoram, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 1:30 PM

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali, Mumbai, 1:30 PM

Bengal vs Meghalaya, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 1:30 PM

Monday, December 25

Pre Quarter Final 1, The Daly College, Indore, 9:00 AM

Pre Quarter Final 2, The Daly College, Indore, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, December 27

Quarter Final 1, The Daly College, Indore, 9:00 AM

Quarter Final 3, Emerald Heights International School Ground, Indore, 9:00 AM

Quarter Final 2, The Daly College, Indore, 1:30 PM

Quarter Final 4, Emerald Heights International School Ground, Indore, 1:30 PM

Friday, December 29

Semi Final 1, The Daly College, Indore, 9:00 AM

Semi Final 2, The Daly College, Indore, 1:30 PM

Sunday, December 31

Final, Emerald Heights International School Ground, 9:00 AM

Women's U23 T20 Trophy 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There's no official announcement for live streaming and live broadcast of the tournament for fans in India.