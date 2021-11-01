Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India A vs India B: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

India Women A Under-19 are set to take on the India Women B Under-19 in the season opener of the Women's Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy. The RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur will host the fixture between the two sides.

Both sides are playing their first match of the season and will look to start their campaign on a positive note. Most of the players will be playing in the competition for the first time and will look to leave their mark.

India A vs India B Match Details

Match: India Women A Under-19 vs India Women B Under-19

Date & Time: November 2, 2021, 9:00 AM

Venue: RCA Academy Ground, Jaipur

India A vs India B Pitch Report

The RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur will assist both batters and bowlers throughout the game. Thus, we're in for a fair contest between bat and ball.

Fans can look forward to an exciting game of cricket.

India A vs India B Weather Forecast

The weather in Jaipur will be sunny, with the temperature ranging between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius during the match.

India A vs India B Probable XIs

India Women A Under-19

Chandasi Krishnamurthy (c), Ambika Watade (wk), Ishwari Savkar, Tanisha Das, Muskan Sogi, Roshni Kiran (vc), Nirmiti Rane, Aishmaine Kaur, Mithali Kanojiya, Savali Kolambkar, Roshni R

India Women B Under-19

Anushka Sharma (c), Nandini Kashyap (vc, wk), Pragati Singh, Shushanthika Chandrasekar, Shree Charani, Sonam Yadav, Nancy Sharma, Gongadi Trisha, Sakshi Joshi, Dikcha Gurung

India A vs India B Match Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and will fancy their chances of starting their campaign with a victory.

The toss might not play a crucial role in the outcome of the game, which means the team that gives its best shot will end up on the winning side.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar