Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India A vs India C: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

India C U19 Women will take on India A U19 Women in the Women's U19 Challengers Trophy at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur on Friday, 5th November.

India C went down to India B by 80 runs in their previous game. Sakshi S Thakur and Pooja Raj were the stars with the ball, registering figures of 3-26 and 2-36, to restrict the opposition to a chaseable 199-run target. The batters let India B down, though, as they could only manage 118. Soumya Tiwari has been their lone bright spark, scoring a 144-ball 105 in the game against India D.

Meanwhile, India A, much like their counterparts, have had a rather disappointing start to their season, having lost both their matches so far. In their previous game, they went down to India D by five wickets.

Soumya Verma (48 off 93 balls) and Aishmine Kaur (41 off 89 balls) were their key contributors with the bat. Muskan Sogi was the star with the ball, bowling an economical spell of 2-22.

India C U19 Women vs India A U19 Women Match Details

Match: India C U19 Women vs India A U19 Women, Women's U19 Challengers Trophy.

Date: 5th November 2021, Friday.

Time: 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: RCA Academy Ground, Jaipur.

India C U19 Women vs India A U19 Women Weather Report

Clear skies are expected on matchday. However, there are expected to be spells of overcast conditions. The temperature is expected to range between 14 and 29 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected.

India C U19 Women vs India A U19 Women Pitch Report

The surface at the RCA Academy Ground is a fairly good one for batting. However, it has something to offer to the bowlers as well. They will need to hit the right lines and lengths consistently to extract help from the surface. A moderately high scoring game could be on the cards.

India A U19 Women vs India C U19 Women Probable XIs

India C U19 Women

K E Dayana (c, wk), Prerna G R, Aradhana D Bisht, Soumya Tiwari, Subhra Nirjani Swain, Naini Rajput, Mithila Vinod, Falak Naz, Sakshi S Thakur, Pooja Raj, Rathod Janki, Mannat Kashyap.

India A U19 Women

Roshni Kiran, I M Savkar, Aishmine Kaur, Chandasi K (c), Srilekha Roy, Soumya Verma (wk), Titas Sandhu, Nirmiti Rane, Mitali S, Muskan Sogi, Savali S Kolambkar.

India C U19 Women vs India A U19 Women Match Prediction

India C U19 and India A U19 have both lost all their games heading into this match. Both sides are equally strong on paper, but India A are expected to finish on top in this clash.

India C U19 Women vs India A U19 Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

