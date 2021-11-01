Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India C vs India D: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The 2021 edition of the Women's Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy commences on November 2 with a total of four teams competing in the tournament. The six teams are India A, India B, India C and India D.

All the players taking part in the competition are below 19 years and will look to make it to their state teams in the coming years.

India Women C Under-19 will take on the India Women D Under-19 in the second match of the Women's Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy. The K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur will host the fixture between the two sides.

India C vs India D Match Details

Match: India Women C Under-19 vs India Women D Under-19

Date & Time: 2nd November 2021, 9:00 AM

Venue: KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur

India C vs India D Pitch Report

The KL Saini Stadium in Jaipur is the home ground of the Rajasthan Cricket Team. The pitch will assist batters early on during the innings, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. However, the pitch will slow down as the game progresses, which would make it difficult to chase at this venue.

Thus, both captains should bat first upon winning the toss.

India C vs India D Weather Forecast

The weather will be hot & humid during matchday. There is no rain forecast, which means we're in for a full game.

India C vs India D Probable XI

India Women C Under-19

Falak Naz, Janki Rathod, Aaradhana Bisht, Pooja Raj, Prerana Rajesh, Naina Rajput, Mannat Kashyap, Sakshi Thakur, Bawandeep Kaur, Soumya Tiwari, Mithila Vinod

India Women D Under-19

Soniya Mendhiya, Raghvi Bist, Neha Sharma, Shivali Kumari, Aachal Valanju, Hrishita Basu, Shweta Sawant, Neelam Bhardwaj, Khushnawal Kaur, Gulshan Ali, Kashvee Gautam

India C vs India D Match Prediction

Both teams are playing their first match, with all new and young players competing in the competition. With the pitch assisting batters during the first essay, the side batting first will win this encounter.

Edited by Diptanil Roy