Women's World Cup 2022: Bangladesh SWOT Analysis

The Bangladesh team are living their dream as this is the first time they have qualified for the 50-over Women's World Cup.

They won four matches in the qualifiers as well before the tournament was called off due to COVID cases among several teams. This is a great chance for them to gain a lot of exposure.

The team led by Nigar Sultana hasn't played much cricket over the last couple of years when compared to teams at the highest level. Bangladesh will start their campaign against South Africa on March 5 and will be looking to punch above their weight.

Bangladesh Squad

Nigar Sultana (C), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Suraiya Azmin

Bangladesh SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Bangladesh's strength is their all-rounders. The likes of Rumana Ahmed and Salma Khatun have carried the team on their shoulders.

Rumana is more of a batting all-rounder, having scored the most runs (almost 900 runs) for the team in the ODIs, and is an effective leg-spinner.

Salma is a bowling all-rounder, having picked up 41 wickets in 37 ODIs. However, she is an effective lower-order batter as well.

Another strength for Bangladesh is their slow bowlers, who can tie the opposition batters down with their tight lines and lengths. The spin bowling attack will be led by Rumana Ahmed, while Salma and Nahida Akter’s left-arm spin will be handy as well.

Weaknesses

Bangladesh's batting struggles more often than not in the 50-over format. They haven't crossed 225 with the bat in the ODI format.

Rumana Ahmed, with an average of more than 25, is their best batter and one shouldn't be surprised if they capitulate often at the World Cup while chasing totals.

Bangladesh will only be hopeful of causing an upset or two during the World Cup if their batting complements their decent bowling.

Opportunities

Bangladesh have nothing to lose in the World Cup. They can play with more freedom against the other top teams who look a lot stronger than them on paper.

This mega event provides them an opportunity to assess themselves and learn a lot by looking at the way other top teams have been playing over the last decade or so in the ODI format.

Threats

Bangladesh will have to improve their batting considerably, or else they might bag some embarrassing records to their name as bowling attacks from some of the teams are pretty tough to handle.

Few teams can also certainly hand them a thrashing during the tournament, which can affect their overall confidence too.

The team has to play with all the freedom with not much expected from them.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (C & WK), Rumana Ahmed, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

