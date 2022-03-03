Women’s World Cup 2022: West Indies SWOT Analysis

West Indies might not be outright favorites but they are capable of toppling any side in the world on their day. The team led by Stafanie Taylor hasn’t had a fruitful run since the 2017 World Cup, winning 13 and losing 22 out of 39 ODIs they have played.

West Indies are also coming into the mega event following a 2-1 series loss to South Africa before taking the flight to New Zealand. They were part of the qualifying tournament and made it to the World Cup as the competition was canceled midway due to the COVID outbreak.

They will start their campaign against the hosts of New Zealand on March 4 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

West Indies squad

Stafanie Taylor (C), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chenille Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Like almost every other team at the event, the team's strength is their experience. The likes of Taylor, Anisa, and Dottin have played more than 100 ODIs while players like Hayley Matthews, Campbelle, and Shakera Selman have featured in more than 50 matches in the format.

One key aspect that goes in West Indies’ favor is that their crucial players are exceptional all-rounders. The team revolves around Taylor, Dottin, and Matthews. Dottin hasn’t bowled in recent times but she recently scored 150 against South Africa. Anisa Mohammed is another bowler who can trouble the opposition batters during her spell.

Weaknesses

The case with the West Indies here is that their strength can turn into a weakness. If one of their experienced players fails, it becomes tough for the other players to recover due to their lack of experience.

There is a lot of expectations of their key players and in case they fail, West Indies tend to struggle in their innings and eventually go down in matches.

Opportunities

The team's best hope to dominate is Deandra Dottin, who can play a blasting knock on her day at the top of the order. The foundation she sets can be carried forward by the likes of Taylor and Matthews to chase down or set a formidable total.

Moreover, the Caribbean Women boast a brilliant spin attack in Anisa Mohammed and Afy Fletcher. The pitches in New Zealand might slow down a bit in the latter half of the World Cup. This might present an opportunity for them to stun a few stronger teams.

Threats

The side are prone to collapses, and if they lose their key batters early, they might end up not posting a formidable total batting first. The team will struggle even in the chase if that happens, which was quite evident during the series against South Africa.

The team don’t have a great record of chasing scores above 250 and if they are to gun down big totals, the trio of Dottin, Taylor, and Mathews must click. Even in the warm-up games against Australia and India, they couldn’t chase down 260 and 259 respectively, ending well short of the targets on both occasions.

Probable Playing XI

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

