Women's World Cup 2025 weather update: Indore weather report for October 19 for India vs England match

India Women will face England Women in match number 20 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. The Women in Blue have had a disappointing campaign so far and will need to pick up the pieces before it is too late.

The hosts began their campaign with unconvincing wins over co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Their frailties were then exposed by both South Africa and Australia. The Proteas chased down 252 against India after losing half their side for 81. The Aussies then gunned down a record target of 331, bringing the Women in Blue's poor bowling strategy in focus yet again.

India have their fair share of issues in the batting as well. Smriti Mandhana got a half-century in the last match after three consecutive failures. Pratika Rawal has been among the runs, but her strike rate is a worry. As for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, they are yet to make significant contributions, while Harleen Deol has failed to convert starts.

Indore weather forecast for India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 match on October 19

The India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19 will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Looking at the afternoon weather forecast for the match, AccuWeather states that it will be mostly sunny, with the temperature around 30 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is one percent, while humidity would be 58 percent.

Shifting focus to the evening weather forecast for the India-England game, the weather conditions are likely to be clear, with the temperature dropping to 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is one percent, while the humidity level is likely to rise to 75 percent. The cloud cover will be low at six percent.

As for the night weather in Indore for the India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 match, conditions are likely to remain clear, with the temperature falling to 18 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is two percent, while the cloud cover prediction remains low at five percent. There is no prediction for rain on the morning of the game as well, with the conditions expected to be mostly sunny.

