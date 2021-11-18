Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021, Warm-Up Match 1: Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Bangladesh Women play Sri Lanka Women in the first match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up at the Old Hararians Stadium in Harare.

Three teams from the qualifiers will join hosts New Zealand, along with Australia, England, South Africa and India at the eight-team ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in February-March 2022.

The next five best teams from the qualifiers will join Australia, England, South Africa, India and New Zealand in a 10-team ICC Women’s Championship for the next three-year cycle.

Bangladesh Women are placed in Group B while Sri Lanka Women are in Group A. Bangladesh Women have played dominant cricket in recent qualifying tournaments. They have been regular participants at the World Cup in the past few years.

Sri Lanka Women have not had much game time coming into this tournament. Therefore, the warm-up match will be crucial for them to get into the groove. They have also been regulars at the World Cups in recent times.

Bangladesh Women are in good form and will look to carry the momentum into this tournament. They will have a certain edge over Sri Lanka Women in this warm-up fixture.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Warm-up match, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

Date and Time: November 19 2021, Friday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians Stadium, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue is good to bat on. Batters can score runs freely once they get themselves set. As both teams will be playing their first game, bowling first will be a good option to get an idea of the surface.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The weather should be cloudy throughout the course of the game. There are predictions of rain so there could be interruptions. Temperatures vary between 22 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (captain), Khadija-Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque, Nuzhat Tasnia, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Achini Kulasooriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Haini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Dasanayaka.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh Women are in good form coming into this tournament. They played Zimbabwe Women in a three-match ODI series. Bangladesh Women have won all three matches comprehensively and will take confidence from the same.

Sri Lanka Women last played an ODI series against Australia in 2019, where they lost all three matches. Sri Lanka Women have not played much cricket coming into this tournament.

Based on recent form, Bangladesh Women are favorites to win this match against Sri Lanka Women.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this match.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

