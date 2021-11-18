Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021, Warm-Up Match 3: Thailand Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Thailand Women will be up against West Indies Women in the third match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up at Sunrise Sports Club on Friday.

The top three teams from the qualifying tournament will join hosts New Zealand, along with Australia, England, South Africa, and India at the eight-team ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in February-March 2022.

Five teams that are placed next best in the qualifying tournament will join Australia, England, South Africa, India, and New Zealand in a 10-team ICC Women’s Championship for the next three-year cycle.

Thailand Women are placed in Group B while West Indies Women are placed in Group A.

Thailand Women won their place in the qualifying tournament during the Asian regional qualifying tournament.They have evolved over the years and are capable of taking on the bigger teams in the tournament.

Thailand Women participated in the T20 World Cup in 2020 in Australia. They almost beat Pakistan Women before the game was interrupted by rain. Thailand Women played South Africa Emerging Women recently and have had game time as well.

West Indies Women, meanwhile, won the T20 World Cup in 2016. Coming to ODI cricket, however, their form has seen a considerable drop in recent times. Nonetheless, the West Indies Women certainly start as one of the favorites in this tournament.

West Indies Women are in good form at the moment, coming off a series win against Pakistan Women at home.

Thailand Women vs West Indies Women Match Details

Match: Thailand Women vs West Indies Women, Warm-up match, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

Date and Time: November 19 2021, Friday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sunrise Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Thailand Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue is even and will provide equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Since both sides will be playing their first matches at this venue, both teams should look to bowl first, which will allow them to assess the conditions.

Thailand Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

The weather for this game is not clear. Cloud cover is expected throughout the course of the match. Temperatures hover around 22 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Thailand Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women: Naruemol Chaiwai (captain), Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Suleeporn Laomi, Sornnarin Tippoch, Rosenan Kanoh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai.

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

Thailand Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

Thailand Women recently played five unofficial ODIs against South Africa Emerging Women. They lost the series 2-3 but have played sufficient cricket coming into this tournament.

West Indies Women played Pakistan Women in a three-match series at home, where they won all three games comfortably.

West Indies Women are the favorites to beat Thailand Women in this encounter.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win this match.

Thailand Women vs West Indies Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Hayley Matthews to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far