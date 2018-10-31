Women's World T20: Stats & Figures

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 21 // 31 Oct 2018, 10:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia are the most successful team in the Women’s World T20 having won the tournament thrice.

From 9th to 24th November 2018, the West Indies, for the second time, will host the Women's World T20. The sixth edition of the tournament will see players from 10 countries battling for one of the top honours women's cricket.

India, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan qualified for the tournament automatically, while Bangladesh and Ireland qualified through the qualifier tournament.

The teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each. Group A comprises of England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh. Group B is made up of India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan & Ireland. The top 2 teams from each group qualify for the Semi-Finals.

The Indian team will be looking forward to improving their performance in the World T20. Apart from the first two editions where they reached the semi-finals, they could never progress beyond the first round in the succeeding tournaments.

Australia has been the most dominant team in the history of the Women's World T20 and have won the tournament thrice (2010, 2012 and 2014). England and West Indies have won it twice. England won the inaugural edition in 2009 while the West Indies won the last edition in 2016. Some of the other stats & figures associated with the Women's World T20 are as follows:

-- England is the only host country to win the Women’s World T20.

-- Australia has the maximum number of appearances in the Finals of the Women’s World T20 – 4. This is followed by England with 3 appearances in the Finals.

-- Australia is the only team that has reached the Semi-Finals in all the editions that it has played.

-- The lowest win margin in the Finals of the Women’s World T20 is 3 runs. This was in 2010 when Australia beat New Zealand to lift the trophy.

-- Stefanie Taylor of the West Indies holds the record for scoring the maximum number of runs in a single edition of the Women’s World T20. She scored a total of 246 runs in the 2016 World T20.

-- Anya Shrubsole of England holds the record for taking the maximum number of wickets in a single edition of the Women’s World T20. She took 13 wickets in the 2014 World T20.

-- Charlotte Edwards of England has scored the maximum number of runs in the Women’s World T20 with 768 runs.

-- Ellyse Perry of Australia has taken the maximum number of wickets in the Women’s World T20 – 27.

-- 126 by Meg Lanning against Ireland in 2014 is the highest individual score in an innings in the history of the Women’s World T20.

-- Sune Luus of South Africa has the best individual bowling performance in an innings in the history of the Women’s World T20. She took 5/8 from 4 overs against Ireland in the 2016 World T20.

-- 191/4 by Australia against Ireland in 2014 is the highest innings total in the history of the Women’s World T20. Bangladesh’s 58/9 against England in 2014 is the lowest innings total.

Can Australia be able to continue with their domination? Will there be a first-time winner? Will it be India this year? and many more questions that come to one's mind is about to be answered. Just wait till 24th November 2018.