World class cricket training comes to the city with the first ever MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in the state

The first ever M. S.Dhoni Cricket Academy(MSDCA) of West Bengal was launched

13th April 2019 Kolkata, The first ever M. S.Dhoni Cricket Academy(MSDCA) of West Bengal was launched today in the city in the presence of renowned cricketer Imran Tahir who also plays a pivotal in the academy. Mr. Mihir Diwakar, Managing Director, Aarka Sports, Mr. Meghdoot Sur, Director, MS Sports Venture along with Mr. Satrajit Lahiri, Chief Coach MSDCA and Mr. Seemant Lohani were also present on the occasion. This will be the 14th MSDCA in the country and will be located at Salt Lake.

MSDCA is an institute which stems from a simple thought of giving back to the society. Equipped with smart technology, high class coaching facility and certified coaches, MSDCA is spreading its wings and soaring nationally and globally.MSDCA has been curated by Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself to offer best in class facilities for everybody and develop the required leadership skills to represent the country and perform under extreme pressure. Besides providing coaching facilities to aspiring cricketers, the academy regularly organizes Domestic & International cricket tours to experience different culture and conditions.

There are 13 academies all over India, three located internationally, onebeing in Dubai and two others in Singapore.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the help of his friend Mihir Diwakar is responsible for the whole academy. A childhood friend of M S Dhoni, Mihir Diwakar was also the member of under 19 World Cup win. There was a time when Dhoni played under the leadership of Mr. Diwakar. Mr. Mihir Diwakar will be the director of MS Dhoni Cricket Academy and MS Dhoni is the mentor of the cricket academy. Present cricketer, Mr. Meghdoot Sur, who hails from Kolkata, is the one responsible for bringing MSDCA to the state. Inspired by his close friend Mr. Mihir Diwakar, Mr. Sur collaborated and is dedicated in working for brand MSD with him.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Meghdoot Sur, Director, MS Sports Venture Kolkata, added,

“It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to be associated with brand MSD and MS Dhoni Cricket Academy.I cannot thank MSD, Mr. Diwakar and Mr. SeemantLohani enough for giving me this opportunity and trusting me with such an immense responsibility.The main motive of the academy will be to bring out more and more cricketers from the state and the country. We will provide the students facilities that are at par with world class cricket at the academy.”

A lot of importance has been given to the coaching program as well at the academy.Mr SatrajitLahiri, the chief coach of MSDCA will be heading the coaching program. With his repertoire of experience, he will be the perfect fit for the role. There will also be other renowned cricketers from Bengal and senior players from across the country who will be visiting the academy from time to time. Depending on his availability, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will also be involved closely with MSDCA.

MSDCA is an institution for aspiring cricketers whose passion for the game is eternal. Mr. Meghdoot Sur even has plans of opening the academy in different parts of the India and globally at Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

The academy in Kolkata will be operational from the month of May 2019.With qualified coaches who are the best in the profession, customized coaching program, national and international tours and tournaments, professional guidance to potential candidates, in house app for online training and world best cricketing names to visit, MS Dhoni Cricket Academy Kolkata is set to become the new standard of cricket training in the state.

