World Cup 2019: 3 main highlights from the first week

Rahul
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
58   //    07 Jun 2019, 22:42 IST

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Amidst all the buzz and excitement, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 kicked off with the hosts England decimating the Proteas in the tournament opener. All the 10 teams got the early dose of the fierce competition in the first week of the World Cup itself.

The first week had already witnessed a few ups and downs in the World Cup. Since it's a long tournament, going forward, the teams would be gearing up themselves to correct their mistakes and make it to the knockouts.

Here is a look at the 3 highlights of the first week of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

#1 Low-scoring matches

West Indies v Pakistan was a low-scoring affair
West Indies v Pakistan was a low-scoring affair

The buzz around the world this time for the Cricket World Cup was that it will be a high scoring tournament, with teams scoring more than 300-350 runs every game. However, to everyone's surprise, that was not the case.

The first week of the World Cup saw only 2 high scoring contests out of the 9 matches played. The matches between South Africa vs Bangladesh and England vs Pakistan were high scoring games. Apart from these two games, none of the other matches came close to breach the 300-run mark.

The English pitches have seen some high-scoring games in the past few years and even the recently concluded England vs Pakistan series advocated that the teams will be scoring big this tournament. However, that really didn't happen and teams were not able to even cross the 200-run barrier in their respective games.

This came as a big surprise for the cricket pundits and the fans alike who were preparing themselves for a run-fest at this year's Cricket World Cup. Hopefully, the fans will get to see the hard-hitting batting in the coming weeks of the tournament.

