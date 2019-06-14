World Cup 2019: New viewership record created in opening week

India vs Australia

The ICC World Cup 2019 in its opening week has registered a record viewership as per the official broadcaster Star. In the first week itself, the World Cup reached a record 269 million viewers on the Star network.

Star is the official broadcaster for the 10-team tournament currently taking place in England and Wales. The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup was one of the most anticipated events in the Summer of 2019, with fans waiting for the mega event since the past four years.

The World Cup began on May 30 as hosts England went up against South Africa in the tournament opener. Despite a few rain-affected matches in the past few days, the frenzy for the World Cup is very evident among the followers all around the globe.

In the opening week of the tournament, 269 million viewers tuned in to Star to catch a glimpse of this showpiece event.

A record-breaking 107.2 million impressions were registered on an average, the highest across all World Cups ever since the inception of the tournament. Impressions refer to the number of people tuning in for the telecast at the same point of time.

The figures in this edition have been on expected lines given the kind of excitement among cricket followers in the build-up to the competition. The major part of these numbers can be attributed to the fans of subcontinent countries who tend to get behind the their players from ever nook and corner of the world.

While the last few days have witnessed the English weather playing spoilsport, the fans are looking forward to cricket being back in action with few high-octane clashes lined up in the upcoming days. It won’t be a surprise if the viewership numbers hit yet another high by the time the tournament gets over.