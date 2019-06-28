World Cup 2019: Carlos Brathwaite fined for Level 1 breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Satvik Pandey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 385 // 28 Jun 2019, 20:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brathwaite will have to be very careful about his actions on the field

What’s the story?

West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was fined 15% of his match fees and also handed 1 demerit point for ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision’.

In case you didn’t know…

In the India vs. West Indies match on Thursday, one of Carlos Brathwaite’s deliveries was deemed wide by the umpire. It was a close call which the all-rounder wasn’t pleased with.

Heart of the matter

The incident occurred on the last delivery of the 42nd over of India’s innings which was a slower bouncer to Hardik Pandya on the middle and leg stump line. It was given a wide by the umpire. Carlos Brathwaite quite clearly expressed his displeasure at this decision on the field.

This gesture of the 30-year-old Caribbean all-rounder was found by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to be a Level 1 breach of its Code of Conduct, amounting to one demerit point and also a fine of 15% of the cricketer’s match fees.

West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The action was taken after the on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Aleem Dar reported his action to the match referee, Chris Broad. When summoned by the referee, Brathwaite admitted his offence and accepted the referee's decision. As told by the referee, Brathwaite’s actions were not serious enough to have the decision taken to a formal hearing.

After this incident, Brathwaite has 2 demerit points to his name, with the previous one coming in a match against England on June 15. If the West Indian is not careful enough and get another demerit point, it could potentially lead to him being suspended for up to 1 Test or 2 ODIs.

What’s next?

The West Indies, who are in 7th place on the points table, are set to take on Sri Lanka on 1st of July at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.