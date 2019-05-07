World Cup 2019: Chris Morris to replace injured Anrich Nortje

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 36 // 07 May 2019, 21:01 IST

Anrich Nortje has been ruled out for at least eight weeks

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 2019 World Cup due to a fractured thumb. Cricket South Africa have named Chris Morris as his replacement.

"Anrich sustained a fracture to his right thumb during a net session in Port Elizabeth on Monday. He immediately consulted a hand surgeon and underwent surgery to stabilise the joint and will unfortunately be sidelined for up to eight weeks," Dr. Mohammed Moosajee, SA Team Manager, was quoted as saying according to Cricbuzz.

Nortje was part of the initial 15-member squad that was announced last month. A shoulder injury ruled him out of the 2019 IPL, before he could make his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders. He was picked at a base price of Rs. 20 lakhs in the auctions in December.

The 25-year-old Nortje, known to bowl at speeds in excess of 150 kmph, made an impact in the Mzansi Super League last year, where he picked up eight wickets from three games with an impressive economy of 6.91.

Chris Morris during the series against India last year

Morris, the 32-year-old all-rounder, was not part of the initial list, but has now been called up to replace Nortje. He is currently in India, playing the IPL for Delhi Capitals, who have made it to the playoffs.

In the 2019 season, Morris has bagged 13 wickets in 9 games, but has been on the expensive side, bowling at an economy of 9.27.

The selectors preferred Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius as the two all-rounders in the initial squad. Incidentally, Morris hasn't played an ODI since February 2018.

"It is an unfortunate and freakish injury, especially because he had made a successful recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained during the series against Sri Lanka. He has had a few injury setbacks in the last year but knowing Anrich's character, he will be motivated to come back stronger," Dr Moosajee added.