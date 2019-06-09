World Cup 2019: Match 15, South Africa vs West Indies Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details & Head to Head Stats

Who will walk away with the 2 points in Southampton

West Indies will take on a downbeat, injury-hit South Africa on Monday, June 10th at Southampton in the 15th game of the World Cup.

The West Indies, having decimated Pakistan in their opening fixture, lost to Australia on June 6th while South Africa have lost to England, Bangladesh and India and this is a do-or-die game for them.

Match Details

Date: 10th June (Monday)

Time: 11:30 AM(South Africa), 5:30 AM(West Indies), 10:30 AM(England) and 3:00 pm(IST)

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather Report

The fans can expect a pretty cold day with 75% cloud cover expected over Southampton. There can be some rain during the evenings which may lead to slow outfields making the captains want to win the toss and bat first.

Pitch Report

Southampton is a high-scoring venue with a pretty flat wicket on offer. However, the overcast conditions expected can put the brakes on the scoring and make the wicket much slower.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: South Africa and West Indies have taken on each other in 61 ODIs and the Proteas have the advantage and lead 44-15, with one game tied and the other game being washed out.

In World Cup: South Africa have a 4-2 advantage over West Indies in World Cup games.

In England: South Africa don't hold a positive record in England and haven't won one game against the West Indies with one loss and one tie in two completed ODIs.

South Africa

South Africa have to come back with a stunning performance to get their campaign back on track.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Quinton De Kock, Hashim Amla and Faf Du Plessis

South Africa have plenty to discuss about their inconsistent performance with the bat and their openers have to deliver against the Windies.

With their middle order wearing a pretty decent look and the lower order saving them from a humiliating total, South Africa have to play attacking and confident cricket up front and take the attack to the pacers.

They need to be wary of the bouncers, though and shouldn't look to take on every bouncer they face.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris

The South African pacers bowled really well to India only for the spinners to let the hook off the batsmen. '

The Proteas certainly hold the advantage with their knowledge of the conditions and the wicket and with the ball seaming and moving around throughout the innings, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris will be a threat whenever they come out to ball.

With the wily Imran Tahir in the mix, South Africa have the right bowlers to clamp down on the West Indies if they execute their plans properly.

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton De Kock(WK), Hashim Amla, Faf Du Plessis(C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.

West Indies

West Indies have fired as a unit with the ball but can they do so with the bat?

Batting

Key Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran

West Indies have an explosive batting order which has shown glimpses of its true potential over the last few games and they can blow the Proteas to bits if they come together. With Evin Lewis not too comfortable at the crease, Darren Bravo can come back into the side with the brilliant Shai Hope going back as an opener.

Nicholas Pooran will be the key in the middle order with his aggressive style of batting. If he can keep his head down and bat longer, the West Indies can post a huge total with the likes of Gayle, Russell and Hetmyer in their ranks.

Bowling

Key Batsmen: Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell

The West Indies fast bowlers have bowled brilliantly in the first couple of games and have put the opposition on the back foot in the power play. Oshane Thomas, though expensive has been taking wickets at will and has bowled many wicket-taking deliveries. Skipper Jason Holder also has Andre Russell who has been a great source of wickets and has proved to be a strike bowler.

They seem to be lacking in the spin department as Ashley Nurse has been highly average to cause any impact, but given the form their pacers are in, they can do well if they don't get too carried away by the idea of taking wickets.

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(WK), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell.