×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Match 15, South Africa vs West Indies Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details & Head to Head Stats

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
62   //    09 Jun 2019, 13:29 IST

Who will walk away with the 2 points in Southampton
Who will walk away with the 2 points in Southampton

West Indies will take on a downbeat, injury-hit South Africa on Monday, June 10th at Southampton in the 15th game of the World Cup.

The West Indies, having decimated Pakistan in their opening fixture, lost to Australia on June 6th while South Africa have lost to England, Bangladesh and India and this is a do-or-die game for them.

Match Details

Date: 10th June (Monday)

Time: 11:30 AM(South Africa), 5:30 AM(West Indies), 10:30 AM(England) and 3:00 pm(IST)

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather Report

The fans can expect a pretty cold day with 75% cloud cover expected over Southampton. There can be some rain during the evenings which may lead to slow outfields making the captains want to win the toss and bat first.

Pitch Report

Southampton is a high-scoring venue with a pretty flat wicket on offer. However, the overcast conditions expected can put the brakes on the scoring and make the wicket much slower.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall:  South Africa and West Indies have taken on each other in 61 ODIs and the Proteas have the advantage and lead 44-15, with one game tied and the other game being washed out.

In World Cup: South Africa have a 4-2 advantage over West Indies in World Cup games.

Advertisement

In England: South Africa don't hold a positive record in England and haven't won one game against the West Indies with one loss and one tie in two completed ODIs.

South Africa

South Africa have to come back with a stunning performance to get their campaign back on track.
South Africa have to come back with a stunning performance to get their campaign back on track.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Quinton De Kock, Hashim Amla and Faf Du Plessis

South Africa have plenty to discuss about their inconsistent performance with the bat and their openers have to deliver against the Windies.

With their middle order wearing a pretty decent look and the lower order saving them from a humiliating total, South Africa have to play attacking and confident cricket up front and take the attack to the pacers.

They need to be wary of the bouncers, though and shouldn't look to take on every bouncer they face.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris

The South African pacers bowled really well to India only for the spinners to let the hook off the batsmen. '

The Proteas certainly hold the advantage with their knowledge of the conditions and the wicket and with the ball seaming and moving around throughout the innings, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris will be a threat whenever they come out to ball.

With the wily Imran Tahir in the mix, South Africa have the right bowlers to clamp down on the West Indies if they execute their plans properly.

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton De Kock(WK), Hashim Amla, Faf Du Plessis(C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.

West Indies

West Indies have fired as a unit with the ball but can they do so with the bat?
West Indies have fired as a unit with the ball but can they do so with the bat?

Batting

Key Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran

West Indies have an explosive batting order which has shown glimpses of its true potential over the last few games and they can blow the Proteas to bits if they come together. With Evin Lewis not too comfortable at the crease, Darren Bravo can come back into the side with the brilliant Shai Hope going back as an opener.

Nicholas Pooran will be the key in the middle order with his aggressive style of batting. If he can keep his head down and bat longer, the West Indies can post a huge total with the likes of Gayle, Russell and Hetmyer in their ranks.

Bowling

Key Batsmen: Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell

The West Indies fast bowlers have bowled brilliantly in the first couple of games and have put the opposition on the back foot in the power play. Oshane Thomas, though expensive has been taking wickets at will and has bowled many wicket-taking deliveries. Skipper Jason Holder also has Andre Russell who has been a great source of wickets and has proved to be a strike bowler.

They seem to be lacking in the spin department as Ashley Nurse has been highly average to cause any impact, but given the form their pacers are in, they can do well if they don't get too carried away by the idea of taking wickets.

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(WK), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket South Africa Cricket Chris Gayle Faf du Plessis
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia vs West Indies, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 8, South Africa vs India Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs South Africa warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, England vs Pakistan, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs West Indies, 3 men who can win the game for WI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Today, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us