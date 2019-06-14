World Cup 2019, Match 21, South Africa vs Afghanistan: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI

Shreyas

Lungi Ngidi's return to fitness will be a welcome return for South Africa.

Match Details

Date: 15th June (Saturday)

Time: 12:30 PM (South Africa), 3:00 PM (Afghanistan), 10:30 (England), 3:00 PM(IST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Weather Report

It seems like the rain gods don't want to see South Africa get some game time as persistent rain is expected throughout the duration of the game. It is nearly impossible to get a full game and the largely cold conditions will make the crowd shrink into their coats.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is expected to assist the seamers for the first few overs before becoming a good batting surface. However, the tacky weather conditions ahead of the match will bring the spinners into the game.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Both these sides have never faced off in international cricket and this will be their first meeting.

South Africa

Ngidi's return from injury will be welcome news for the Proteas.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Quinton De Kock, Hashim Amla, and Faf Du Plessis

South Africa's batting lineup clearly has some issues and this was evident after their poor start against West Indies in the game which was eventually abandoned due to rain. In what is probably the best thing for them, they're up against minnows Afghanistan who are the team against who the Proteas need to gain some much-needed confidence.

The likes of Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram need to step up and perform better while they do need to be wary of off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and the quick Hamid Hassan.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Imran Tahir

South Africa will be pretty unhappy with the way their bowlers have performed in this World Cup and they have failed to pick up enough wickets after being hit by a lot of injuries. That being said, Lungi Ngidi is set to make a return and along with Kagiso Rabada, they can rattle the Afghan batsmen who have struggled against the quicks. Also key will be Imran Tahir whose leg-spin provides much-needed variation on a track which might support spin.

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton De Kock(WK), Hashim Amla, Faf Du Plessis(C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Imran Tahir.

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan will be key for Afghanistan.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah and Hasmatullah Shahidi

Afghanistan's middle order have borne excuse to a highly inexcusable batting effort from their top order who barring Hasmatullah Shahidi have been unable to survive at the crease. With Shahzad injured, young Ikram Alikihil who is pretty uncertain at the crease and this means that Hazratullah Zazai will have to take lead.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Hamid Hassan

Afghanistan's bowling has shown spirit but have failed to get the entire result in their favor. They will look to spring a surprise against the Proteas batsmen who are short on confidence. The likes of Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan will look to unsettle the batsmen with pace and early swing and allow the spinners to do their job simultaneously.

Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Ali Khil(WK), Gulbadin Naib(C), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan