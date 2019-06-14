×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 21, South Africa vs Afghanistan: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
52   //    14 Jun 2019, 17:19 IST

Lungi Ngidi's return to fitness will be a welcome return for South Africa.
Lungi Ngidi's return to fitness will be a welcome return for South Africa.

Match Details

Date: 15th June (Saturday)

Time: 12:30 PM (South Africa), 3:00 PM (Afghanistan), 10:30 (England), 3:00 PM(IST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Weather Report

It seems like the rain gods don't want to see South Africa get some game time as persistent rain is expected throughout the duration of the game. It is nearly impossible to get a full game and the largely cold conditions will make the crowd shrink into their coats.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is expected to assist the seamers for the first few overs before becoming a good batting surface. However, the tacky weather conditions ahead of the match will bring the spinners into the game.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Both these sides have never faced off in international cricket and this will be their first meeting.

South Africa

Ngidi's return from injury will be welcome news for the Proteas.
Ngidi's return from injury will be welcome news for the Proteas.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Quinton De Kock, Hashim Amla, and Faf Du Plessis

South Africa's batting lineup clearly has some issues and this was evident after their poor start against West Indies in the game which was eventually abandoned due to rain. In what is probably the best thing for them, they're up against minnows Afghanistan who are the team against who the Proteas need to gain some much-needed confidence.

Advertisement

The likes of Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram need to step up and perform better while they do need to be wary of off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and the quick Hamid Hassan.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Imran Tahir

South Africa will be pretty unhappy with the way their bowlers have performed in this World Cup and they have failed to pick up enough wickets after being hit by a lot of injuries. That being said, Lungi Ngidi is set to make a return and along with Kagiso Rabada, they can rattle the Afghan batsmen who have struggled against the quicks. Also key will be Imran Tahir whose leg-spin provides much-needed variation on a track which might support spin.

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton De Kock(WK), Hashim Amla, Faf Du Plessis(C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Imran Tahir.

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan will be key for Afghanistan.
Rashid Khan will be key for Afghanistan.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah and Hasmatullah Shahidi

Afghanistan's middle order have borne excuse to a highly inexcusable batting effort from their top order who barring Hasmatullah Shahidi have been unable to survive at the crease. With Shahzad injured, young Ikram Alikihil who is pretty uncertain at the crease and this means that Hazratullah Zazai will have to take lead.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Hamid Hassan

Afghanistan's bowling has shown spirit but have failed to get the entire result in their favor. They will look to spring a surprise against the Proteas batsmen who are short on confidence. The likes of Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan will look to unsettle the batsmen with pace and early swing and allow the spinners to do their job simultaneously.

Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Ali Khil(WK), Gulbadin Naib(C), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Faf du Plessis Rashid Khan
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Match 13, Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 8, South Africa vs India Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 15, South Africa vs West Indies Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details & Head to Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 12, England vs Bangladesh, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Afghanistan Release Away Kits For The World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Today, 09:30 AM
West Indies
England
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us