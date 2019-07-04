×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 42: Afghanistan vs West Indies - Why Afghanistan will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
98   //    04 Jul 2019, 10:58 IST

Afghanistan have the last chance to record a win at World Cup 2019
Afghanistan have the last chance to record a win at World Cup 2019

The Blue Tigers, Afghanistan, have disappointed their fans with their dismal performances in the 2019 World Cup. They entered this tournament on the back of a dominant display in the Asia Cup as well as the World Cup Qualifiers. However, Gulbadin Naib's men have crumbled under the pressure of big matches which has forced them to occupy the bottom position of the points table.

Afghanistan will battle West Indies in their final group stage match before leaving the United Kingdom. Though West Indies are the favorites to win today, here's why Afghanistan can spring a surprise.

The Asian nation has troubled India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in this tournament. Spin bowlers have been the strength of Afghanistan whereas the same is the weakness of the West Indies. Even clean hitters like Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Carlos Brathwaite have struggled against spin.

So, if Afghanistan opt to bat first and put 250-260 on the board, they can rely on their spinners to defend the total. The trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi has the potential to win the game for their country.

In case the West Indies get a chance to bat first, the chances of Afghanistan winning the game does reduce because the Men in Maroon won't play under the pressure of the required run rate hence, even a 350+ score would be possible then. Having said that, one can easily look at Afghanistan's performance against India and how they restricted Virat Kohli and Co. who had gotten off to a respectable start. So there's no ruling out the fact that Afghanistan wouldn't be able to restrict the West Indians to a chaseable total in case the latter bats first.

Gulbadin Naib needs to think smartly today and opt to bat first at Headingley if he wins the toss. If the Blue Tigers win today, this will not only be their first ever win of the 2019 World Cup but they will also register their first ever World Cup win against a Test playing nation. They were the only team to beat the West Indies in the 2016 T20 World Cup and nobody can stop them from winning today if they put runs on the board.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Rashid Khan Mujeeb ur Rahman West Indies Cricket World Cup Team Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 42: Afghanistan vs West Indies Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Afghanistan Vs West Indies: Predicted playing 11 and key players for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs West Indies, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 42, AFG vs WI - Today's Predicted Playing XI and Key Players for West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 31, Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 42, AFG v WI Dream11 Predictions, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
3 teams whom Afghanistan can beat at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Teams which Afghanistan can beat in the World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 36, Pakistan v Afghanistan: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The Underdogs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Yesterday
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Today, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
England
TBA VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us