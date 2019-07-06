World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after Pakistan Vs Bangladesh match

Pakistan v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan bowed out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup after posting a convincing 94-run win over Bangladesh at the Lord's stadium in London.

Imam Ul Haq's 100 and Babar Azam's 96 powered Pakistan to an impressive 315-9 after 50 overs. The 18-year old Shaheen Shah Afridi then delivered a remarkable spell of bowling to pick 6 wickets for the cost of a paltry 35 runs. This effort from Shaheen Afridi helped Pakistan to dismantle Bangladesh for a mere 221 runs.

Even though the target was huge, Bangladesh would have been positive about this chase especially given they tracked down a target of 322 against West Indies in just 41.3 overs. However, Bangladesh's essay went nowhere as Pakistan struck at regular intervals. Only Shakib Al Hasan managed to score a fifty while his teammates failed to convert their starts.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the star of the show as the youngster managed to get wickets whenever Sarfaraz Ahmed called him up for a spell. Eventually, the 19-year old finished with his career-best figures of 6 wickets for 35 runs. With this Pakistan also wrapped up their campaign with a 94 run.

In the first inning, Pakistan averted Fakhar Zaman's early dismissal with Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq combining to stitch a massive 157-run partnership. Unfortunately, Azam got out for 96 but Imam didn't miss his chance to score a hundred. After that, Imam got out hit wicket and this started a collapse but Imad Wasim's late 43-run cameo helped Pakistan reach 315-9 after 50 overs. The major reason for Pakistan's collapse was Mustafizur Rahman as the youngster restricted them with his excellent death-bowling skills

Most Runs

Shakib Al Hasan ended the World Cup with yet another impressive performance as he scored 64 runs off 77 balls. This helped him regain the top spot in the 'Most Runs' list once again.

From Pakistan's side, Babar Azam scored a 98-ball 96 as he rose up one spot to occupy the 7th position in the list.

Most Wickets

This match between two talented youngsters show their immense potential as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mustafizur Rahman starred for their respective sides with 6 and 5-wicket hauls.

With figures of 5 for 75, Mustafizur Rahman became the second highest wicket-taker in this World Cup.

On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi took career-best figures of 6 for 35 and entered the 'Most Wickets' list at the 6th spot.