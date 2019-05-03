MS Dhoni readymade for No.4 spot, says Kris Srikkanth

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 30 // 03 May 2019, 19:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni in action against Australia earlier this year

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has thrown his weight behind MS Dhoni as India's No.4 batsman for the 2019 World Cup, calling him 'readymade' for the role.

Despite BCCI's Chief of Selectors MSK Prasad stating that Vijay Shankar or Kedar Jadhav will fill the No.4 slot in England, the debate continues on India's ideal choice for the batting position.

In a column for The Times of India, Srikkanth wrote that there has been too much talk about the No.4 spot and that there isn't anyone 'better suited' than MS Dhoni, set to play his fourth World Cup for India.

"For long, the No. 4 position has been much debated and frankly, I think too much has been made about that. In my opinion, India has a readymade No. 4 in MS Dhoni."

"I don’t think there is anyone better suited for that slot than the former skipper himself and why he has not been allowed to bat there consistently remains a mystery," Srikkanth said.

Srikkanth was the chief of the selection committee that selected India's World Cup-winning squad in 2011.

India has tried several batsmen for the No.4 spot over the last two years, with Ambati Rayudu appearing as a strong contender by the end of 2018. However, all-rounder Vijay Shankar pipped Rayudu to the spot in the World Cup squad, clinching the position after doing well in Australia and New Zealand early this year.

Dhoni averages a healthy 56.58 at No.4, scoring 1358 runs in 30 innings, with a strike-rate of 92.82. Statistically, his most successful batting position is No.3, where he averages 82.75 from 16 innings, but hasn't held the spot since 2009.

Against New Zealand and Australia this year, Dhoni floated up and down the order, but did not bat frequently at No.4, occupying the No.5 position in 6 out of 8 ODI innings in 2019.

Recently, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev had said that India shouldn't have a fixed No.4 batsman, and should fill the position based on the situation of the game. India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.