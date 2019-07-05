World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match Preview
The battle of bragging rights is set to unfold when Pakistan take on Bangladesh in both the teams' final World Cup 2019 fixture at Lord's in London. After an ordinary campaign, Pakistan will look to finish the tournament on a winning note as they are mathematically already out of the race for a spot in the semi-finals.
Bangladesh, who have been spectacular in this World Cup, would be eyeing to hand a defeat to their Asian rivals and conclude what has been their most successful World Cup campaign. Shakib Al Hasan has emerged as an incredible match-winner in this competition both with bat and ball. In their last group stage fixture against Pakistan, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side can be expected to give Pakistan a run for their money.
Match Details
Date: Friday, 5th July 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Lord’s, London
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 239
Avg 2nd Innings score: 217
Highest Total: 334/4 (60 Ov) by ENG vs IND
Lowest Total: 107/10 (32.1 Ov) by RSA vs ENG
Highest Chased: 326/8 (49.3 Ov) by IND vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 204/5 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ENG
Head-to-Head Record
Matches Played: 36
Won by Pakistan: 31
Won by Bangladesh: 5
Head-to-Head at World Cup
Matches Played: 1
Won by Pakistan: 0
Won by Bangladesh: 1
Team News
Pakistan
- The exciting young pacer Mohammad Hasnain might make his World Cup debut against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh
- Mehidy Hasan can make a comeback in the starting lineup.
- Sabbir Rahman will make way for the spinner.
Squads
Pakistan
Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain
Bangladesh
Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal
Key Players
Pakistan
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Babar Azam
- Wahab Riaz
Bangladesh
- Tamim Iqbal
- Shakib al Hasan
- Mustafizur Rahman