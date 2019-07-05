World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match Preview

Did that huge-margin defeat against the Windies cost Pakistan their semi-final berth?

The battle of bragging rights is set to unfold when Pakistan take on Bangladesh in both the teams' final World Cup 2019 fixture at Lord's in London. After an ordinary campaign, Pakistan will look to finish the tournament on a winning note as they are mathematically already out of the race for a spot in the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, who have been spectacular in this World Cup, would be eyeing to hand a defeat to their Asian rivals and conclude what has been their most successful World Cup campaign. Shakib Al Hasan has emerged as an incredible match-winner in this competition both with bat and ball. In their last group stage fixture against Pakistan, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side can be expected to give Pakistan a run for their money.

Match Details

Date: Friday, 5th July 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Advertisement

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 239

Avg 2nd Innings score: 217

Highest Total: 334/4 (60 Ov) by ENG vs IND

Lowest Total: 107/10 (32.1 Ov) by RSA vs ENG

Highest Chased: 326/8 (49.3 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 204/5 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ENG

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 36

Won by Pakistan: 31

Won by Bangladesh: 5

Head-to-Head at World Cup

Matches Played: 1

Won by Pakistan: 0

Won by Bangladesh: 1

Team News

Pakistan

The exciting young pacer Mohammad Hasnain might make his World Cup debut against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan can make a comeback in the starting lineup.

Sabbir Rahman will make way for the spinner.

Squads

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Key Players

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam

Wahab Riaz

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal

Shakib al Hasan

Mustafizur Rahman