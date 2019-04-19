×
World Cup 2019: Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq labels Pakistan's squad "three-dimensional"

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
367   //    19 Apr 2019, 13:22 IST

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team

What's the story?

Pakistan selector Inzamam ul Haq said on Thursday that they have picked a three-dimensional squad for the World Cup. He also stated that it will give a wide range of options to the captain during the tournament.

In case you didn't know...

The term "three-dimensional" or 3D is now popular in the world cricket all because of Ambati Rayudu's tweet, who took a dig at selectors after they announced the Indian squad for the World Cup.

Earlier the BCCI selectors said that Vijay Shankar has been picked ahead of Rayudu because he can bring three dimensions to the team and they were referring to his batting, bowling and fielding. 

The heart of the matter

On Thursday, Pakistan announced their team for the mega event. The chief selector Inzamam said that they have selected the players from the team that had played the 2017 Champions Trophy. 

This is more or less the side we have been playing since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. I have absolute trust that this side has grown further in experience and stature since 2017. Supported by the flare, skill, talent and killing-instinct, this side has the capability and potential to rise to the occasion and produce strong performances.

Pakistan selector felt that this will be a three dimensional side that will give a variety of options to the captain in the English conditions. 

In England and Wales, conditions play a critical role. With this in mind, we have selected a three-dimensional side, which gives the captain a wide range of options of whatever game plan he chooses on a match day.

Pakistan squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abid Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail.

What's next?

Before the World Cup, Pakistan is set to play an ODI series in England. If there are some notable performances in the series, then we can see some changes in the final Pakistan squad.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Inzamam-ul-Haq Ambati Rayudu ICC World Cup 2019 Teams & Squads
