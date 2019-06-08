×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: South Africa in complete disarray

P R Srinivasan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
87   //    08 Jun 2019, 00:41 IST

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

With their third straight loss at the 2019 World Cup, South Africa seems to be in total disarray. More importantly, the manner in which South Africa lost all the games and the latest revelations surrounding De Villiers, who had expressed his wish to make a come back, would certainly not make things better.

The loss against Bangladesh would have hurt South Africa the most since England and India are considered the top two teams. Add to all these, injury concerns to Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi has given plenty of headaches to the team management.

Technically, it is said that six wins off nine games would be enough to qualify for the semifinals considering the Round Robin format - even five wins with a superior run rate could help teams scrape through. South Africa definitely has the potential to win the remaining games but the team does not look even half as good as their previous World Cup teams were.

With the top order not firing, they have failed to chase or amass big totals batting first. Hashim Amla looks out of sorts while De Kock has been unlucky at times. The Captain Faf Du Plessis has been in good form - so has been Van Der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo. But none of these has carried on to make a big score which should be a cause of worry. JP Duminy and David Miller are yet to bat to potential.

As pitches in England are more inclined towards batsmen, thirties and forties from frontline batsmen would not suffice for teams to get to defendable totals. With Kagiso Rabada getting little support, the bowling looks weak. While Imram Tahir remains a fighter, it remains to be seen whether he can be an ‘impact player’ or not.

Inspiration can be sought from Lance Klusener’s heroics in the 1999 world cup. Pakistan were in similar circumstances in the 1992 World Cup before staging a dramatic comeback to win the trophy.

Taking into consideration the unpredictable weather and chances of matches being interrupted or abandoned, it is always risky to be in a situation where you are at the mercy of others. Above all, the chokers tag has always accompanied South Africa in global tournaments.

If Hashim Amla, De Kock and Du Plessis bat well together and the bowling attack finds rhythm, with meaningful contributions from the middle and lower order, South Africa could go the distance, but the situation looks bleak at present. A victory is all that is needed to turn things around though.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Kagiso Rabada South Africa Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: South Africa - A body without a soul
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, SA Vs BAN: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Why South Africa will win this match
RELATED STORY
South Africa prepare for the opening game of the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Who will win today's game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI stats
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: Captaincy move that cost South Africa the game
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Today
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us