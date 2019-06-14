×
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Afghanistan: Match details, venue stats, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
65   //    14 Jun 2019, 18:24 IST

Gulbadin Naib
Gulbadin Naib

In the double-header tomorrow, South Africa will take on Afghanistan at the Sophia Gardens and it promises to be an intriguing contest.

After beating Pakistan in the warm-up match, Afghanistan have not been too impressive in the league fixtures and have suffered three consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, the Proteas have also had a rough phase in this tournament as they remain winless so far.

Both the teams would be looking to open their World Cup 2019 account when they face-off in Cardiff tomorrow.

Match details

Date: Saturday, 15th June 2019

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 229

Avg 2nd Innings score: 213

Highest Total: 386/6 (50 Ov) by ENG vs BAN

Lowest Total: 136/10 (29.2 Ov) by SL vs NZ

Highest Chased: 304/6 (48.2 Ov) by PAK vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 169/10 (23.3 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Team news

South Africa

- Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament following his injury, and Beuran Hendricks has replaced him in the squad.

- Aiden Markram might be given another chance at the number-3 spot.

Afghanistan

- Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out for the remaining of the tournament.

- 18-year-old Ikram Ali Khil has replaced him in the squad.

- Mujeeb ur Rahman might return to the playing XI.

Squads

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (c), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Shahzad, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil.

Key players

South Africa

- Quinton de Kock

- Faf du Plessis

- Kagiso Rabada

Afghanistan

- Hazratullah Zazai

- Mohammad Nabi

- Rashid Khan

Probable playing XI

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram , Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir

Afghanistan

Ikram Ali Khil, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ashgar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Afghanistan Cricket
