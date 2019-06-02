World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI stats

South Africa leads Bangladesh 17-3 head to head in ODIs.

The fifth match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will see South Africa take on Bangladesh. While Bangladesh will look forward to starting their campaign with a win, South Africa will be eyeing to bouncing back after their loss in the first match against England.

Till date, both these teams have faced each other in 20 ODIs with South Africa leading Bangladesh 17-3. They have met thrice in the World Cup with South Africa winning two matches and Bangladesh winning one.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

369/6 by South Africa in 2017 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

78 all out by Bangladesh in 2011 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

572 runs scored by Graeme Smith of South Africa is the most number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

176 by AB de Villiers of South Africa in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

7 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. Mushfiqur Rahim is the only Bangladeshi player to score a century in matches between these two teams.

2 centuries scored by Hashim Amla of South Africa is the most number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

4 half-centuries scored by Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

13 sixes hit by AB de Villiers is the most number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

18 wickets taken by Makhaya Ntini of South Africa is the most number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

6/16 by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa in 2015 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

2 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

19 dismissals by Mark Boucher of South Africa is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

5 dismissals by Mark Boucher in 2003 and by AB de Villiers in 2008 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

10 catches by Graeme Smith is the most number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

3 catches by Boeta Dippenaar of South Africa in 2003 is the most number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.