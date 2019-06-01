World Cup 2019: Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats

Bangladesh will look to pile more misery on South Africa

South Africa suffered a massive 104-run defeat against a clinical England side in the World Cup 2019 opener. They will now aim to get back on the winning track when they face Bangladesh in the fifth fixture of the tournament at the Kennington Oval on June 2.

Bangladesh, who are coming from an incredible performance in the recent tri-series involving West Indies and Ireland, will look to keep the momentum going on Sunday.

Match Details

Date: 2nd June 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 11:30 AM (South Africa), 03:30 PM (Bangladesh), 10:30 AM (England), and 03:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

Weather Report

The spectators are expected to witness a windy day, with traces of rain in the latter half of the play. The temperature is expected to shuffle between 16-22 degree Celsius throughout the course of the game.

Pitch Report

The flat deck at Kennington will assist batsmen for most parts, but the bounce and possible overcast conditions will the bowlers.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: The stats strongly favour South Africa with 17 wins in 20 games.

In CWC: In three meetings, the Tigers have managed to pip out the Proteas just once by 67 runs in the 2007 edition.

In England: The only clash between these two sides was played during ICC Champions Trophy 2004 at Edgbaston, which South Africa won comfortably by nine wickets.

At Kennington Oval: Both the sides have never faced each other at this venue. But as per their overall records, The Tigers have visited this venue on three occasions, but are still waiting for their maiden triumph. The Proteas too don't boast of a great record, as they have managed just three wins in their 10 ODI outings.

South Africa

After the loss to England, the Proteas will eye a quick turnaround in the upcoming fixture.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis & Hashim Amla

Quinton de Kock continued his good run with a solid 68 in the 2007 edition, while Rassie van der Dussen's half-century in the tournament opener was a big positive for the Proteas. Except these two, none of their key batsmen including Faf du Plessis (5) and Hashim Amla (13) made noteworthy contributions. The team will need their experienced batsmen to rectify that against Bangladesh.

Bowlers

Key Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi & Imran Tahir

Kagiso Rabada (2 Wickets), Lungi Ngidi (3 Wickets) and Imran Tahir (2 Wickets) were all amongst the wickets against England and are expected to continue the good work against the Tigers as well.

Expected Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh is going through an incredible ODI run and are coming on the back of four consecutive wins against Ireland and West Indies. Further, their current squad possess all the abilities to trounce any side on their day.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim & Shakib al Hasan

Bangladesh have a major absentee as Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the game against South Africa. In his absence, all eyes will be on Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim. Both these batsmen have been an integral part of the Tigers batting line and the skipper will need them to play quality knocks on Sunday. All-rounder Shakib al Hasan is the team's most experienced campaigner and in case of early jolts, he alongside Mahmudullah will bear the responsibility to get them towards a defendable total.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan & Mustafizur Rahman

Shakib Al Hasan (249 Wickets), Mustafizur Rahman (83 wickets) and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (275 wickets) are three spearheads of the Bangladeshi bowling unit. All of them were in good touch during the recent tri-series and will be expected to pose a major threat to the Proteas batters.

Expected Playing XI

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman.