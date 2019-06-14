World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka file official complaint with ICC regarding ‘unfair’ tracks and sub-par training facilities

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Sri Lanka have filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the 'unfair' pitches in England and the poor lodging and training facilities being provided to their side.

The Lankans have had a terrible run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 thus far, losing one of their two completed matches and witnessing their two other games being washed out. They are currently placed fifth in the points table with only 4 points and a net run rate of -1.517.

Having endured a batting collapse against the New Zealand team on a bowler-friendly track coupled with the fact that the track for their next game looks set to be another green strip, the Sri Lankan team has approached the ICC, claiming that the pitches prepared for their matches are unfair.

The Sri Lankan coach, Ashantha de Mel, while speaking to the Daily News regarding the matter said:

"What we have found out is that for the four matches we have played so far at Cardiff and Bristol the ICC has prepared a green pitch, and at the same venues where the other countries have played the pitches are brown and favourable for high scoring.

"This is a World Cup where the top ten countries are taking part and I feel that all the participants should be treated equally."

Adding to his claims of green tracks being prepared for the Lankans, he said:

"The pitch being prepared for our match against Australia on Saturday here at The Oval is green. It is not sour grapes that we are complaining but it is very unfair on the part of the ICC that they prepare one type of wicket for certain teams and another type for others."

De Mel also claimed that the facilities provided to the team are not up to the mark.

“Even the practice facilities provided at Cardiff were unsatisfactory. Instead of three nets they gave us only two and the hotel we were put up at Bristol did not have a swimming pool, which is very essential for every team for the fast bowlers especially to relax their muscles after practice. The hotels that Pakistan and Bangladesh were put up at Bristol had swimming pools.”

He also confirmed that the ICC has not yet responded to the complaint that had been filed four days ago.

With no response as yet from the ICC, it will be interesting to see what kind of pitch is dished out when the Sri Lankan team faces the Australian side on June 15th in the 20th match of the tournament.