World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant all-round performance helps Bangladesh thrash West Indies

Shakib Al Hasan

The match between Bangladesh and West Indies was important considering the fight for the top four. Bangladesh did their chances of qualifying for the semifinal no harm, as they registered a convincing 7-wicket win over West Indies in the World Cup clash. On the other hand, the men from the Carribean are in a lot of trouble.

Chasing a score of 322 against the impressive pace attack of West Indies was never going to be easy. The Bangla Tigers were up for the task as they got off to a good start. After the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal built a good partnership with Shakib. Sheldon Cotrell displayed brilliant agility to run out Tamim. The wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim further put Bangladesh in a spot of bother.

Shakib Al Hasan built a brilliant partnership with Liton Das to put Bangladesh on the driver's seat. The star all-rounder completed yet another century to become the top-scorer of the tournament. Liton Das played a great supporting hand as he scored 94 off 69 balls. The Asian Team knocked off the target with overs to spare to make a statement.

Earlier in the day, Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and put West Indies in to bat first. The Bangladeshi bowlers started well as they dismissed Chris Gayle for a duck. Evin Lewis stabilized the innings with Shai Hope before the former got out.

Shimron Hetmyer moved the innings forward by scoring a quickfire 50 off just 26 balls. Mustafizur Rahman picked two wickets in one over to bring Bangladesh back in the game. Windies captain Jason Holder played a good cameo, but Bangladeshi bowlers chipped in with wickets to pull things back.

Shakib Al Hasan was the star of the day for Bangladesh. The left-arm spinner took two important wickets with the ball, then came out to score a brilliant century to anchor the chase. The Bangladesh superstar proved yet again that he is one of the greatest all-rounders in this World.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Bangladesh victory.

Bangladesh's highest ever successful run chase in all ODIs.

- 322/3 beat WI (Taunton) today (target 322)

- 322/4 beat Sco (Nelson) #CWC15 (target 319)

Both the above efforts are the highest successful run chases in #CWC by an Asian side! #CWC19#CWC2019#WIvBan#BanvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 17, 2019

What. A. Win. 7 wickets and over 8 overs to spare. Bangladesh has become the first team to successfully chase 250+ total in the #CWC19 #BANvsWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 17, 2019

Urgh, West Indies 😢 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 17, 2019

Shakib should take over as Universe Boss #WIvBAN #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 17, 2019

This is one of the most powerful batting performances I have seen from Bangladesh. And I have been watching them for a while. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 17, 2019

Beaten South Africa,Now again Wonderful chase by @BCBtigers against the windies. It was pure brilliance by @Sah75official to win the game for them #BANvsWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 17, 2019

In 2011 World Cup , WI knocked out Bangladesh on 58 and humiliated them in that world cup.



8 years later today , Bangladesh chased down a massive total of 322 with more than 8 overs to spare.



Talk about making a statement! This was masterclass. #WIvBAN — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 17, 2019

Batsmen scoring 4 50+ scores in first 4 innings of a World Cup edition:



Navjot Sidhu, 1987

Sachin Tendulkar, 1996

Graeme Smith, 2007

Shakib Al Hasan, 2019#BanvWI #WIvBan #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 17, 2019