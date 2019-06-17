World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant all-round performance helps Bangladesh thrash West Indies
The match between Bangladesh and West Indies was important considering the fight for the top four. Bangladesh did their chances of qualifying for the semifinal no harm, as they registered a convincing 7-wicket win over West Indies in the World Cup clash. On the other hand, the men from the Carribean are in a lot of trouble.
Chasing a score of 322 against the impressive pace attack of West Indies was never going to be easy. The Bangla Tigers were up for the task as they got off to a good start. After the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal built a good partnership with Shakib. Sheldon Cotrell displayed brilliant agility to run out Tamim. The wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim further put Bangladesh in a spot of bother.
Shakib Al Hasan built a brilliant partnership with Liton Das to put Bangladesh on the driver's seat. The star all-rounder completed yet another century to become the top-scorer of the tournament. Liton Das played a great supporting hand as he scored 94 off 69 balls. The Asian Team knocked off the target with overs to spare to make a statement.
Earlier in the day, Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and put West Indies in to bat first. The Bangladeshi bowlers started well as they dismissed Chris Gayle for a duck. Evin Lewis stabilized the innings with Shai Hope before the former got out.
Shimron Hetmyer moved the innings forward by scoring a quickfire 50 off just 26 balls. Mustafizur Rahman picked two wickets in one over to bring Bangladesh back in the game. Windies captain Jason Holder played a good cameo, but Bangladeshi bowlers chipped in with wickets to pull things back.
Shakib Al Hasan was the star of the day for Bangladesh. The left-arm spinner took two important wickets with the ball, then came out to score a brilliant century to anchor the chase. The Bangladesh superstar proved yet again that he is one of the greatest all-rounders in this World.
