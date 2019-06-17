×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant all-round performance helps Bangladesh thrash West Indies

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
817   //    17 Jun 2019, 23:39 IST

Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan

The match between Bangladesh and West Indies was important considering the fight for the top four. Bangladesh did their chances of qualifying for the semifinal no harm, as they registered a convincing 7-wicket win over West Indies in the World Cup clash. On the other hand, the men from the Carribean are in a lot of trouble.

Chasing a score of 322 against the impressive pace attack of West Indies was never going to be easy. The Bangla Tigers were up for the task as they got off to a good start. After the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal built a good partnership with Shakib. Sheldon Cotrell displayed brilliant agility to run out Tamim. The wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim further put Bangladesh in a spot of bother.

Shakib Al Hasan built a brilliant partnership with Liton Das to put Bangladesh on the driver's seat. The star all-rounder completed yet another century to become the top-scorer of the tournament. Liton Das played a great supporting hand as he scored 94 off 69 balls. The Asian Team knocked off the target with overs to spare to make a statement.

Earlier in the day, Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and put West Indies in to bat first. The Bangladeshi bowlers started well as they dismissed Chris Gayle for a duck. Evin Lewis stabilized the innings with Shai Hope before the former got out.

Shimron Hetmyer moved the innings forward by scoring a quickfire 50 off just 26 balls. Mustafizur Rahman picked two wickets in one over to bring Bangladesh back in the game. Windies captain Jason Holder played a good cameo, but Bangladeshi bowlers chipped in with wickets to pull things back.

Shakib Al Hasan was the star of the day for Bangladesh. The left-arm spinner took two important wickets with the ball, then came out to score a brilliant century to anchor the chase. The Bangladesh superstar proved yet again that he is one of the greatest all-rounders in this World.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Bangladesh victory.



Advertisement
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Andre Russell Shakib Al Hasan
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: "Shakib could play next game against West Indies," says Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 23, West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Five major highlights from the first week
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 23, WI vs BAN - West Indies' Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: West Indies skipper Jason Holder calls for consistency ahead of Bangladesh game
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Jason Roy's mammoth century helps England beat Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Ireland-Bangladesh-West Indies tri-series 2019: Live Streaming, Telecast Details, Fixtures and Squads
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Bangladesh stun South Africa to register historic win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 2 players in the ongoing edition who were also part of the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Ireland Tri-Nation Series: Bangladesh through to the finals with an easy 5-wicket win over West Indies
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Today
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us