World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts to Ambati Rayudu’s retirement from all forms of the game
Few weeks ago, many experts believed that Ambati Rayudu would be a part of India’s World Cup squad. However, the selectors opted for all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Rayudu even went on to mock BCCI’s choice. Today, he has announced his retirement from all forms and levels of the game.
The 33-year-old represented his nation 61 times and scored 1736 runs. He has an impressive average of 47 in ODIs and has also got three centuries to his name. But in T20Is, he was not of much use.
Despite scoring runs constantly, he made headlines for the wrong reasons. In his mail to BCCI, the batsman wrote, “I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to a decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra, and Vidharbha. I also would like to thank the two IPL franchises MI and CSK for their support.”
He also thanked his skippers for having faith in him. “I would like to thank the captains I have played under, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat Kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team,” the owner of 10 ODI half-centuries mentioned.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Ambati Rayudu's retirement.