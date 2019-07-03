World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts to Ambati Rayudu’s retirement from all forms of the game

Ambati Rayudu

Few weeks ago, many experts believed that Ambati Rayudu would be a part of India’s World Cup squad. However, the selectors opted for all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Rayudu even went on to mock BCCI’s choice. Today, he has announced his retirement from all forms and levels of the game.

The 33-year-old represented his nation 61 times and scored 1736 runs. He has an impressive average of 47 in ODIs and has also got three centuries to his name. But in T20Is, he was not of much use.

Despite scoring runs constantly, he made headlines for the wrong reasons. In his mail to BCCI, the batsman wrote, “I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to a decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra, and Vidharbha. I also would like to thank the two IPL franchises MI and CSK for their support.”

He also thanked his skippers for having faith in him. “I would like to thank the captains I have played under, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat Kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team,” the owner of 10 ODI half-centuries mentioned.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Ambati Rayudu's retirement.

Really feel for #AmbatiRayudu. Always gave it everything he had but sometimes was left holding the wrong cards. So hope he continues in domestic white ball cricket so that we can see his wholehearted style of play in the #IPL. This is an emotional moment but there is a tomorrow — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 3, 2019

One tweet can lead to a retirement. For a few RTs, for appearing smart against a vindictive cricket board. What a sad end. #AmbatiRayudu — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 3, 2019

#AmbatiRayudu, don't retire, please wait for a day or two.

Jasprit Bumrah, please arrange for Rayudu's entry. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 3, 2019

This is how AMBATI RAYUDU waited for getting picked in team by BCCI#Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/5o92KOZ5Dc — Subham (@subhsays) July 3, 2019

Truly the Pain of rejection.!!



He has average of 50+ in ODIs. Yes,In last IPL his form is not up to the mark,but apart from that he is a pure talent.Considering Pant & Agarwal ahead of him is a crime. #Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/GuPO5jrAlI — kumar (@smkumarsekar) July 3, 2019

From retiring from first class cricket to being India's No. 4 to not even being picked in the squad to being overlooked twice, all this in a span of 1 year has ultimately taken its toll. Rayudu is a fine example of a talent that could have been. Damn, I feel bad. #Ambatirayudu — Manya (@CSKian716) July 3, 2019

So Ambati Rayudu has retired from cricket. Poor guy, deserved to play this World Cup #Ambatirayudu — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) July 3, 2019

Rayudu retirement was on the cards. So much for having the potential, ICL delayed a lot of thing for him. Just when it looked like he would be back, he has string of low scores. Kohli backed him to the hilt, but runs are runs. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 3, 2019

One feels bad for Ambati Rayudu - he definitely had the spunk, just riled up BCCI with bad choice of decisions (or words) and never got his timing right in real life.



Wish him best in IPL - where maybe he can still be the dark horse that BCCI missed capitalising on. https://t.co/vbw2kSyBbA — richa singh (@richa_singh) July 3, 2019