World Cup 2019, WI vs PAK: Twitter reacts as Russell, Gayle and Thomas demolish Pakistan

This was a match between two of the most unpredictable teams in the World Cup. West Indies looked good coming into the tournament as they have players who can change the course of any game. On the other hand, Pakistan has struggled in ODI cricket in the last few months but they can surprise any team on their day.

Earlier in the day, Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch which had a bit of moisture. The men from the Carribean got off to a great start as Sheldon Cotrell got the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. Andre Russell then got the wicket of Fakhar Zaman who was looking good.

After that, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Their hopes hinged on Babar Azam who was looking in good knick. Once he was dismissed by Oshane Thomas, Pakistan completely lost the plot. At one stage they were 83/9 and even reaching 100 looked difficult for the 1992 World Champions.

Finally, they managed to put a score of just 105 on the board which was below par. Oshane Thomas was the destroyer in chief as he picked four wickets.

To challenge the West Indies, Pakistan desperately needed early wickets but Chris Gayle had other ideas. The left-hander was in good form as he played some attacking cricket to extinguish any hopes of Pakistan comeback.

Mohammad Amir dismissed Shai Hope and Darren Bravo in quick succession but it was never going to be enough. The target was too low to cause any sort of trouble for a batting line up as Windies have.

Chris Gayle top-scored with 50 runs off 36 balls as Windies won the match by 7 wickets. Jason Holder's men showed that they can be the dark horses in the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan team-management has a lot of thinking if they want to come back strongly in the tournament.

Let us see how people of Twitter have reacted to the brilliant performance from West Indies.

Don’t know why Pakistan batted like that? They are better than that.. but they must know.. that every quick will be bouncing them big time. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) May 31, 2019

I will state now ... I want England to Win the World Cup ... If they don’t I would love the West Indies too ... #OnOn #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 31, 2019

My journey to the ground today - 125 minutes

Pakistan's innings today - 111 minutes#CWC19 #PAKvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 31, 2019

The West Indies ARE HERE! #CricketWorldCup19 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 31, 2019

Fringe benefits of the IPL. Many Indian fans would be reveling in Andre Russell’s performance today. Of course, as long as it’s not coming against India.😊#ICCWC2019 #KKR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 31, 2019

Afraid Pakistan are getting bullied by pace..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2019

when pakistan won the world cup in 1992, they started the tournament with a 10 wicket loss to west indies #WIvPAK #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 31, 2019

Indian Twitter welcoming Pakistan in the worldcup banter. #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/hWhLyPlIqA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 31, 2019

11 defeats in a row in completed ODIs. This will be Pakistan's worst losing streak in their 46 years long one-day internationals history. #PakvWI — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 31, 2019

In History Of Odi Cricket



Only 2 Times, Pak Got all out Before 22 Overs, Both against WI



43 Runs (19.5 Overs) vs WI (1993)

105 Runs (21.4 Overs) vs WI (2019)*#PAKvWI — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) May 31, 2019