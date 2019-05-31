×
World Cup 2019, WI vs PAK: Twitter reacts as Russell, Gayle and Thomas demolish Pakistan

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
320   //    31 May 2019, 19:09 IST

This was a match between two of the most unpredictable teams in the World Cup. West Indies looked good coming into the tournament as they have players who can change the course of any game. On the other hand, Pakistan has struggled in ODI cricket in the last few months but they can surprise any team on their day.

Earlier in the day, Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch which had a bit of moisture. The men from the Carribean got off to a great start as Sheldon Cotrell got the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. Andre Russell then got the wicket of Fakhar Zaman who was looking good.

After that, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Their hopes hinged on Babar Azam who was looking in good knick. Once he was dismissed by Oshane Thomas, Pakistan completely lost the plot. At one stage they were 83/9 and even reaching 100 looked difficult for the 1992 World Champions.

Finally, they managed to put a score of just 105 on the board which was below par. Oshane Thomas was the destroyer in chief as he picked four wickets.

To challenge the West Indies, Pakistan desperately needed early wickets but Chris Gayle had other ideas. The left-hander was in good form as he played some attacking cricket to extinguish any hopes of Pakistan comeback.

Mohammad Amir dismissed Shai Hope and Darren Bravo in quick succession but it was never going to be enough. The target was too low to cause any sort of trouble for a batting line up as Windies have.

Chris Gayle top-scored with 50 runs off 36 balls as Windies won the match by 7 wickets. Jason Holder's men showed that they can be the dark horses in the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan team-management has a lot of thinking if they want to come back strongly in the tournament.

Let us see how people of Twitter have reacted to the brilliant performance from West Indies.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket West Indies Cricket Chris Gayle Oshane Thomas
