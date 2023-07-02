World Cup Qualifiers 2023,7th Place Playoff Semi Final-2, Nepal vs UAE Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

Nepal will take on UAE in the 7th Place Playoff Semi-Final on Sunday, 02 July 2023 at 12:30 PM IST.

Nepal's performance in their last encounter against the Netherlands was disappointing, resulting in a one-sided affair. While the pitch provided challenges, Max O'Dowd of the opposing team excelled, conversely Nepal's opening batter Vikramajit Singh struggled.

The Netherlands bowlers, inclusive of van Beek, de Leede, Singh, Dutt, and Floyd, put on a commendable effort. Unfortunately, Nepal's marketing campaign to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup got to a stop with this dismal defeat. Their batting let them down, leaving their bowlers with little to shield in Harare.

On the other hand, UAE's overall performance in their last game was underwhelming as they fell short of a tough goal. Waseem contributed 45, Hameed added 39, and Sanchit made 44, but they could not construct giant partnerships.

Barry McCarthy's beginning spell confined their momentum, and Andy McBrine, Josh Little, and George Dockrell continued to take periodic wickets. UAE's campaign in the match ended without a victory, leaving them at the bottom of the desk.

This match will be a saving grace for both teams, as they look to take back some positives from an otherwise letdown campaign for both nations!

Nepal vs UAE, Match Details

Match: Nepal vs UAE, 7th Place Playoff Semi-Final

Date & Time: July 2, 2023, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Harare, Zimbabwe

Nepal vs UAE, Pitch Report

On the Harare surface, the batting side gets off to a strong start in the first innings. The new ball benefits fast bowlers since the surface bounces well enough in the opening few overs. The pitch is suitable for both the batting and bowling departments when these elements are considered.

Nepal vs UAE Weather Forecast

Harare, ZW, has a pleasant climate. On the day of the game, there will be an estimated 8°C high, 92% humidity, and 3.4 km/h winds. The visibility is 10 km. Precipitation is not anticipated throughout the game.

Nepal vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

Nepal Team News

No major injury concerns

Nepal Probable Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

UAE Team News

No major injury concerns

UAE Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Ethan D’Souza, Vriitya Aravind, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique

Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction

Although both teams have subpar performances in this tournament yet Nepal could secure two wins for themselves whereas UAE had a winless campaign. So, one can easily put forward Nepal as the favorite in the upcoming game!

Prediction: Nepal to win this clash.

Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Sandeep Lamichhane to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes