World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Match 7, Oman vs West Indies Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The seventh match of the Super Sixes of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will see Oman take on the West Indies. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this contest.

Oman have already been knocked out of the race of qualifying for the World Cup 2023. They have failed to win a single game in the Super Six stage of the competition. They lost to the Netherlands in their last game and will be hoping to finish the tournament on a winning note.

Oman bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the Netherlands batters, who posted a mammoth 362 on the board. In reply, Ayaan Khan played a brilliant knock and scored an unbeaten 105 but it wasn’t enough as they lost the game by 74 runs on the DLS method.

The West Indies also are struggling in the Qualifiers. The two-time World Champions failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. They got eliminated from the Qualifiers after they lost to Scotland in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bat first, the West Indies got bundled out for 181 in 43.5 overs. The bowlers tried hard but managed to pick up only three wickets and failed to defend the total. They will hope that they bow out of the tournament with some pride.

Oman vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: Oman vs West Indies, Super Sixes Match 7, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, Wednesday, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Oman vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club looks like a good surface to bat on. The batters enjoy batting here at this venue as they can play their strokes freely right from ball one. We can expect a high-scoring affair on Wednesday.

Oman vs West Indies Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted on Wednesday.

Oman vs West Indies Probable XIs

Oman

We may see Zeeshan Maqsood come back into the side in place of Shoaib Khan.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood ( c), Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, and Bilal Khan.

West Indies

Expect Roston Chase to replace Kevin Sinclair for their clash against Oman on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph.

Oman vs West Indies Match Prediction

Both sides have already been knocked out of the Qualifiers after failing to open their account in the Super Six stage. Both will be hoping to bring out their A-game on Wednesday and finish the tournament on a high.

West Indies look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: West Indies to win this match.

Oman vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar, FanCode

