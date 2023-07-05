World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Match 8, Netherlands vs Scotland Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The eighth match of the Super Sixes round at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will see the Netherlands take on Scotland. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host this exciting clash, with the winner qualifying for the World Cup later this year.

The Netherlands have four points to their name and are placed fourth in the points table. They comprehensively beat Oman in their last game to keep their World Cup hopes alive. A big win over Scotland in their next game will see them make it to the showpiece event.

After being asked to bat first, Vikramjit Singh (110) and Wesley Barresi (97) contributed as the Dutch side posted 362 on the board. Aryan Dutt then picked up three wickets to restrict Oman to 246/6 and win the game by 74 runs by the DLS method.

Scotland, on the other hand, are on the brink of qualifying for the World Cup 2023 after beating Zimbabwe in their last game. They have six points under their belt and a win against the Netherlands will see them seal a spot in the World Cup 2023 in India.

Scotland were put in to bat first and they finished their innings on 234/8, with Michael Leask top-scoring with 48. Each of the Scottish bowlers picked up at least a wicket as they knocked over Zimbabwe on 203 to win the game by 31 runs.

Netherlands vs Scotland Match Details:

Match: Netherlands vs Scotland, Super Sixes Match 8, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: July 6 2023, Thursday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Harare

Netherlands vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a balanced track. The pacers will get some movement off the surface with the new ball if they hit the right areas. The spinners are expected to come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Netherlands vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday, with temperatures in Bulawayo expected to range between eight and 21 degrees Celsius.

Netherlands vs Scotland Probable XIs

Netherlands

Expect them to field the same XI that featured in their win against Oman.

Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

Scotland

They aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination for their game against the Netherlands.

Probable XI

Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Netherlands vs Scotland Match Prediction

With a place in the World Cup 2023 being at stake, both the Netherlands and Scotland are expected to come out all guns blazing on Thursday when they go head-to-head.

Scotland have looked a more compact and well-balanced team so far and have the edge in this contest.

Prediction: Scotland to win this match.

Netherlands vs Scotland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar, FanCode

