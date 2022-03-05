World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends prediction: Who will win the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 match?

World Legends 11 and Pakistan Legends will lock horns in Match 4 of the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 on Sunday, March 6. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match.

World Legends made a stupendous start to their campaign after beating India Legends by 73 runs on Saturday, March 5. After opting to bat first, World Legends racked up a massive score of 139-3 in their allotted quota of ten overs.

Asghar Afghan was the star of the show as the former Afghanistan captain chipped in with 48 off 18 with five fours and three sixes. TM Dilshan and Phil Mustard took World Legends off to a flying start. Hamilton Masakadza and Jupiter Ghosh provided the finishing touch to the innings.

Imtiyaz Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for India Legends, bagging two wickets for only 20 runs. The World Legends restricted their opponents to 66-4, with Zimbabwe leg-spinner Graeme Cremer was outstanding.

The leg-spinner picked up three wickets, giving away only five runs in two overs. Former Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak also conceded only ten runs in two overs, although he couldn’t make a breakthrough. Chamara Kapugedera gave up two runs in the only over he bowled.

Pakistan Legends, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign on a winning note. On Saturday, they beat Bollywood Kings by 43 runs. After batting first, Pakistan Legends amassed a huge score of 128-3. Imran Nazir was the standout batter for the Legends.

He was retired hurt after scoring 57 off 23 deliveries with three fours and as many as six sixes. Taufeeq Umar also made 24 valuable runs in the middle order. Sidhant Mule picked up two wickets for the Kings.

Thereafter, the Pakistan Legends restricted the Bollywood Kings to 85-4. Mudasir Bhat scored an unbeaten 22-ball 50 with five fours and three sixes, but his knock went in vain.

Will World Legends 11 beat Pakistan Legends?

World Legends 11 has players who are currently playing competitive cricket. Pakistan Legends, on the contrary, have players who have retired long back from the game. World Legends will start as the firm favourites for this game.

Prediction: World Legends 11 to win.

