Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The "World's oldest cricket ground" is being threatened by massive developmental plans close to the venue

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
176   //    21 Aug 2018, 21:53 IST

The Mitcham Cricket Greens
The Mitcham Cricket Greens

The Mitcham Cricket Green, Surrey is universally accepted as the oldest cricket ground “still in use”. The first documented cricket match on the ground dates back to 1685, which means that unofficial matches may have been played even before the mentioned dates. Just so you know how old it is in perspective - Australia was not yet discovered, Calcutta was not yet founded, the British had not even thought of ruling India, and so on, back then.

Fast forward to 333 years later, and the venue is in some important news - according to a "Guardian" report, Mitcham Cricket Green is now under threat of being sold to developers. A set of developers that goes under the name of Phoenix Group Investments have bought off a large area of land in the premises - which includes the venue's 115-year-old pavilion, the Burn Bullock (a pub named after Surrey batsman and Mitcham stalwart Burnett Bullock), and a car park. Phoenix has apparently planned to build a 70-room hotel on the car park, which will involve demolition of the equipment shed.

Mitcham Secretary and women’s team captain, Julia Gault, revealed that Phoenix has revealed little details regarding the future of the site: “They’d leave us with a set of plans we never wanted. We’d end up homeless, we couldn’t continue playing cricket on that ground, which would be the end of over 300 years of history but also the end of cricket for this community. It would be a terrible, terrible shame. Because we don’t have a confirmed tenancy with the current name of the leaseholder on it, we can’t do things like apply for grants as most organizations want to see the rights to be in the building. As of now, we raise every pound by ourselves."

Support has since come up for Mitcham from various corners, from the public, local councillors and cricketers, among whom is former England star Alec Stewart, who has requested people to “show your support for a fine cricket club with a proud history and we hope a bright future too”. More is yet to be known on the prospects of the venue as of right now, while all we can do is hope that it continues to stand the tests of time and other challenges.

Topics you might be interested in:
Alec Stewart
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Top 5 Cricket Stadiums in the World
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Edgbaston: Top 5 individual Test batting...
RELATED STORY
5 best Test centuries at Lord's by Indian batsmen 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 test matches of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Kohli is already close to being a legend: Dhoni
RELATED STORY
7 iconic venues where Sachin Tendulkar failed to score an...
RELATED STORY
5 cricket stadiums that have hosted the most number of...
RELATED STORY
Mitch Johnson's retirement, Imran Khan's "massive"...
RELATED STORY
The Father Of Indian Cricket. First Indian to Play...
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Edgbaston: Top five individual Test bowling...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 311/9 (102.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: England need 210 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
NOR 346/10
MSX 187/10 & 374/9 (110.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Middlesex lead Northamptonshire by 215 runs with 1 wicket remaining
NOR VS MSX live score
| 10:00 AM
SSX 440/10 & 353/6
DBY 389/10 & 6/0 (7.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Derbyshire need 399 runs to win
SSX VS DBY live score
| 10:00 AM
HAM 277/10 & 399/7
NOT 166/10 & 128/4 (60.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Nottinghamshire need 383 runs to win
HAM VS NOT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us