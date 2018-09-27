World reacts to Bangladesh's convincing victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup

Mushfiqur Rahim was again the architect of a Bangladesh resurgence after an early collapse in the first innings. A 144-run partnership with Mohammad Mithun helped Bangladesh recover from 12-3 with the top order in the pavilion.

The win was more special because of the absence of Tamim and Shakib

Luck deserted Mushfiqur as he fell short of one-run for an amazing hundred. Bangladesh was all poised to score in excess of 250 but Mushfiqur's wicket made them fall short of the par score.

The score which looked average turned out to be match-winning given the pathetic form displayed by the Pakistani top order throughout the tournament. Fakhar Zaman continued his poor run and wickets of Sarfraz Ahmed and Babar Azam made it impossible for Pakistan to recover from. Shoaib Malik's wicket was the final nail in the coffin as Pakistan managed to score only 202 for 9 in the allotted 50 overs.

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh Captain

Mortaza heaped praise on Mushfiqur and Mithun for giving Bangladesh a competitive total of 239. He also had special words for his bowlers who stuck to the task and he also believed that Shoaib Malik's wicket gave them the confidence to go out there and finish the match.

Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan Captain

As a player, I have done really badly too. I should have done better. We were poor in every facet of the game. There were a lot of batting collapses for us in the tournament. Fakhar is our main batsman, he failed to perform in this tournament and Shadab was hit by injury too. We have to play well to beat good teams.

Fans and cricket experts went crazy on Twitter after this thrilling win by Bangladesh.

Ayaz Memon

Ayaz believes that Bangladesh's win is more special as they won without Tamim and Shakib who are the pillars of Bangladesh Cricket.

Without senior pros Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, quite a remarkable effort by Bangladesh. Pak bowled well, but batting lacklustre and confused — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 26, 2018

Aakash Chopra

Commentator Aakash Chopra had special praise for the Bangladesh Skipper who found a way to get the best out of his team

Immense respect for Mashrafe-the skipper. Gets the best out of his wards. Is always ahead of the game. And is always thinking wickets. Love his attitude. #AsiaCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 26, 2018

Harsha Bhogle

Harsha was of the opinion that the Champions Trophy victory made every one to select Pakistan as the pre-tournament favorites to win the Asia Cup.

I must admit I had Pakistan as pre-tournament favourites. And I wasn't alone. Maybe that one Champions Trophy performance got many of us to rate them high. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 26, 2018

There were many fans who saw the fun in Bangladesh defeating the pre-tournament favourites.

Pakistani fans who bought tickets of finals in advance rn. #PAKVBAN pic.twitter.com/HZScawapEG — Smoking sKills (@SmokingSkills_) September 26, 2018

Pakistan fans are smart. Their prediction came true.



India cannot beat Pakistan in this year’s Asia Cup Finals. #PAKvBAN — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) September 26, 2018

The Pakistan ODI team gather to debrief after their shock Asia Cup exit to Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/AobNAmZsnk — Bangladennis (@DennisCricket_) September 26, 2018