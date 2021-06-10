WTC final: Which Indian bowler has the best bowling average in the league phase?

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand will take place in less than ten days. All eyes are on Virat Kohli's men as they get ready to take on the Kiwis in the inaugural ICC event.

India's bowling, in particular, will be the focus as Kohli seeks the perfect blend of seamers and tweakers for the side.

It was reported earlier in the day that the skipper was eager to play quick Mohammed Siraj. This started a conversation about whether he should stick to the tried-and-tested pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma or bring in Siraj at the expense of one of these bowlers.

Although the popular opinion would be to rest Sharma, there is one factor apart from his wicket-taking abilities and experience that works to his advantage. Sharma has the best bowling average among India's bowlers in the league phase of the WTC.

Sharma's average of 17.36 is the second-best average in the WTC league phase after NZ pacer Kyle Jamieson (13.27). The Indian quick has picked up 36 wickets from 11 matches during this period. The veteran pacer is also the second Indian with the most wickets in the league phase behind Ravichandran Ashwin (67).

Squad for the WTC final and the England series:

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No.1 side in the WTC points table. Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable Kiwi side in the WTC final.

Upon the completion of the WTC final, India will take on England in a grueling five-match Test series, which starts on August 4. Meanwhile, a separate Indian squad minus the big names will tour Sri Lanka for a limited series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, and Will Young.

