World XI that can beat the Indian Test team in India

Let us take a look at the men who might be a part of the World XI that can beat the Indian Test team in India.

King Kohli with his troop

In the last couple of years, the Indian Test team is on an invincible run as they have brushed aside all their opponents whenever they took the field. It should be noted that since the Sri Lankan tour in 2015, India have played most of their matches in India and were almost unbeatable in the period.

Virat Kohli's men played 17 matches in the period at home and managed to win 13 of them, drawing three, out of which one had just one day's play possible and the Indian bowlers had already dismissed South Africa for a low score in the first innings. Their only loss came against Australia in Pune earlier this year. In the same period, the world no. 1 Test side also played seven matches outside India and managed to win five of them.

What makes them so special at home?

They have all their bases covered and have two of the best spinners at the moment in their side. Adding to this, their fast bowlers have been doing a brilliant job and their batsmen are coming off age and are scoring runs on a consistent basis.

Even the world's best Test teams struggled to put India under pressure. South Africa, New Zealand, England and even Australia tried their luck at dethroning India at home. But, all they could manage was just one win in 17 matches.

With all these teams failing to do the job as a unit, what about a World XI team with all the best players around the globe (like the World XI that took on Australia in 2005-06) playing for one team take on the mighty Indians at home in a Test match/series? Can they do the impossible?

Who all will feature in the World XI side that will take on India if the dream battle takes place in the near future?