World XI vs West Indies: Five best innings from previous World XI matches

A look back at the best batting performances for the ICC World XI.

Rupin Kale FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 19:44 IST 3.24K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The West Indian cricket team will take on the ICC World XI in a fund-raising T20 match at Lords in England on Thursday (May 31). Carlos Braithwaite will be leading West Indies, while Shahid Afridi will walk out to the toss for the World XI.

Chris Gayle, Samuel Badree, and Andre Russell are all a part of the West Indian squad that has been named to take on the World XI on the day. On the other hand, Afridi will have players like Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Tamim Iqbal, and Mohammad Shami to lead against Braithwaite's men.

There have been many World XI matches in the past, some of which have witnessed some incredible individuals performances over the years. In this article, we will focus on the best batting innings from previous World XI matches, looking back at the brilliance of those cricketers.

These knocks are as follows:

#5 Michael Bevan, 2000

Michael Bevan, one of the biggest cult heroes to have played for the Australian cricket team, played a blinder of an innings against Asia for the ICC World XI at Dhaka in April 2000. His batting performance got his team painfully close to chasing the mammoth target of 320 put up by the hosts, to only fall short by one run at the end of it all.

World XI got off to a torrid start in the chase, losing their top three batsmen for cheap scores. However, Bevan came in at Number 4, and in his solitary effort, tormented the Asia bowlers with his terrific batting.

He ended with an unbeaten score of 185 off just 132 deliveries to his name, smashing 19 boundaries and five sixes in his thunderous innings. The left-handed batsman was a lone warrior for the World X in the second innings, as no other player from the team could cross 30 individual runs on the day