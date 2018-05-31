Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

World XI vs West Indies: Five best innings from previous World XI matches

A look back at the best batting performances for the ICC World XI.

Rupin Kale
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 19:44 IST
3.24K

Australian batsman Michael Bevan (R) hit

The West Indian cricket team will take on the ICC World XI in a fund-raising T20 match at Lords in England on Thursday (May 31). Carlos Braithwaite will be leading West Indies, while Shahid Afridi will walk out to the toss for the World XI.

Chris Gayle, Samuel Badree, and Andre Russell are all a part of the West Indian squad that has been named to take on the World XI on the day. On the other hand, Afridi will have players like Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Tamim Iqbal, and Mohammad Shami to lead against Braithwaite's men.

There have been many World XI matches in the past, some of which have witnessed some incredible individuals performances over the years. In this article, we will focus on the best batting innings from previous World XI matches, looking back at the brilliance of those cricketers.

These knocks are as follows:

#5 Michael Bevan, 2000

Michael Bevan, one of the biggest cult heroes to have played for the Australian cricket team, played a blinder of an innings against Asia for the ICC World XI at Dhaka in April 2000. His batting performance got his team painfully close to chasing the mammoth target of 320 put up by the hosts, to only fall short by one run at the end of it all.

World XI got off to a torrid start in the chase, losing their top three batsmen for cheap scores. However, Bevan came in at Number 4, and in his solitary effort, tormented the Asia bowlers with his terrific batting.

He ended with an unbeaten score of 185 off just 132 deliveries to his name, smashing 19 boundaries and five sixes in his thunderous innings. The left-handed batsman was a lone warrior for the World X in the second innings, as no other player from the team could cross 30 individual runs on the day

Page 1 of 5 Next
West Indies vs ICC World XI West Indies Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Adam Gilchrist
ICC World XI vs West Indies: Five West Indian players to...
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs ICC World XI: 5 player battles to look out...
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs ICC World XI: 5 reasons why such matches...
RELATED STORY
The strongest World XI team that should face West Indies
RELATED STORY
Eoin Morgan to captain World XI team against West Indies
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about the Windies vs World XI match
RELATED STORY
Windies vs ICC ROW XI: Match Preview, Venue Details, Team...
RELATED STORY
West Indies to play Rest of the World XI in a T20I at Lord's
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 XI that can take on Windies in the Hurricane...
RELATED STORY
Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Thisara Perera to play...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...