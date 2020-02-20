Would love for more international teams to tour Pakistan, states Kumar Sangakkara

Sangakkara led MCC's recently-concluded tour to Pakistan

Marylebone Cricket Club recently completed their week-long tour of Pakistan where they played a 50-over game and three T20-over matches, and MCC President and captain Kumar Sangakkara has stated that he’d love it if more international teams came to tour the country.

Through the course of their stay in Lahore, the MCC explored the city, enjoyed their cuisine and were apparently blown away by the warmth and hospitality of the locals.

Sangakkara was blown away by the affability on display and stated that the message that the MCC was going to take back with them was that of the warmth and welcome which the Pakistani people showed them, coupled with the passion with which the supporters follow the game and the dedication with which the players play the sport.

The former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper also stated that he’d like more international teams to tour the country, as Pakistan is a great country to tour.

“It's been a long time since I came here and it has been even longer for the MCC. For us, it has been about coming here and playing cricket in support of Pakistan's journey of getting international cricket back.

“It's important that, when you are in a country on a tour, you're not confined to a hotel, but you can go around and enjoy the city and the country you're in.

“The message we will be taking back is about the warmth of the people, the welcome of the fabulous spectators who came to watch cricket, the passion the players and people have for it and our own experiences of playing here and travelling about in Lahore.

“We would love for teams to consider coming here so that international cricket can finally come back to Pakistan in full force.”