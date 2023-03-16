WPL 2023: 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's DC vs GG clash

Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 14 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 16.

Delhi Capitals remain second in the points table after a thrilling victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous outing.

While Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians (MI) became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the inaugural edition of the WPL, a victory against the Giants will ensure the Capitals' qualification.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Gujarat Giants, head into the contest on the back of another shambolic performance against the league leaders, resulting in their fourth defeat in five games.

Most of the encounters played at the Brabourne Stadium have been high-scoring ones and it is expected to be a batting-friendly surface once again tonight.

On that note, here's a look at the three batters who are likely to score the most runs in today's WPL match between GG and DC:

#3 Shafali Verma - DC

Young Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma has blown hot and cold so far this tournament. After her fiery knock of 84 against Bangalore in DC's opener, she recorded two failures.

However, she came into her own once again against GG, smashing 76 off just 28 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes, to help her side chase down the target in just 7.1 overs.

In her most recent outing, however, Verma registered a surprising golden duck when Megan Schutt nipped an in-swinger through her defense.

In total, the 19-year-old has scored 179 runs at an average of 44.7 across five innings in the tournament. Verma has hit the most number of sixes (10) in the league and will want to assert herself on Thursday as well.

#2 Harleen Deol - GG

Harleen Deol has been the only Gujarat batter to look comfortable in almost every game. The right-hander has provided stability to the Giants' inconsistent top and middle order.

Deol is the highest run-getter for her franchise, accumulating 155 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 133.61 across four innings.

The onus will once again be on the 24-year-old to pile on the runs for Gujarat and utilize her good form with the bat.

#1 Meg Lanning - DC

Unsurprisingly, Meg Lanning is among the prime candidates to get amongst the runs on Thursday. The DC skipper has batted like a dream throughout the competition, smashing bowlers all around the park.

Lanning has clobbered 221 runs at an average of 55.25 across five innings, making her the highest run-getter in the tournament. This includes back-to-back half-centuries.

The Aussie legend has gelled brilliantly with Shafali Verma and the pair will be a massive threat to GG in tonight's encounter.

