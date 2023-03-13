WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in today's DC vs RCB clash 

Two teams who are at the opposite ends of the table — Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — are set to lock horns in Match 11 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 13.

Delhi, who faced a defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI), returned to winning ways when they beat Gujarat Giants (GG) in their previous fixture. They are currently second in the WPL table and are the firm favorites to bag a qualification spot.

RCB, on the other hand, are virtually out of the competition. Having started as tournament-favorites, Bangalore have endured four crushing defeats so far. They would, however, want to do their best in search of their elusive first win.

The inaugural edition of the WPL has seen some high-scoring encounters take place so far. Moreover, both DC and RCB have some world-beating batters on their roster as well.

On that note, here's a look at the three batters who are likely to score the most runs in today's WPL match between RCB and DC.

#3 Shafali Verma - DC

Having endured consecutive failures in her previous two matches, Shafali Verma returned to form against Gujarat Giants (GG).

She came up with a breathtaking knock of 76 off just 28 balls, smashing 10 fours and five sixes, which helped her side chase down the target in just 7.1 overs.

Her fiery knock was a testament to the fact that when she asserts herself on the bowlers, things can be extremely bad for them. Shafali could also take confidence from her last knock against RCB, where she clobbered 84 from just 45 balls.

#2 Ellyse Perry - RCB

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra First fifty of the season by Ellyse Perry - a great innings by Perry so far! First fifty of the season by Ellyse Perry - a great innings by Perry so far! https://t.co/ZirvfBFP21

One of RCB's marquee players and perhaps the greatest white-ball all-rounder of the game, Ellyse Perry fared well in the previous game against UP Warriorz (UPW).

The Australian star was the only RCB batter to stand firm and notched up her maiden WPL fifty, scoring 52 runs off 39 balls.

While she didn't set the stage alight in the initial games, Perry will now hope to continue from her last game and contribute more to her franchise.

#1 Meg Lanning - DC

No surprises here, with Meg Lanning becoming the prime candidate to be amongst the runs on Monday. The DC skipper has begun the tournament on the best possible note, tearing every bowler apart and sending them all over the park.

Being the highest run-getter of the tournament, Lanning has clobbered 206 runs at an average of 68.67 across four innings. This also includes two back-to-back half-centuries.

The Aussie legend has gelled absolutely well with Shafali and the two remain a huge threat for RCB in the upcoming fixture.

