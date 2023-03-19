WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in the upcoming second ODI 

After a nervy five-wicket win, Team India are set to cross swords with Australia in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Sunday, March 19. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

In the first ODI, played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India opted to bowl first and bundled the Aussies out for 188 in the first innings. However, the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium offered enough help for the pace bowlers, and India themselves were reduced to 83/5 at one stage.

KL Rahul, though, remained unperturbed and guided his team past the total courtesy of his faultless knock of 75* runs.

The victory gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage, and they will now attempt to sweep the series by winning the second ODI. Australia, on the other hand, will take heart from the first ODI and will try to build on their performance.

Visakhapatnam has been a high-scoring venue with an average first-innings total of 295. Despite some threat of rain, batters are expected to have their say on Sunday.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three batters who could be amongst the runs in the second ODI between India and Australia in Vizag.

#3 Virat Kohli - IND

India v Australia - 1st ODI

A world-class left-arm pacer, bowling in full tilt, trapped Virat Kohli in front once again. In some swinging conditions in Mumbai, Mitchell Starc outfoxed Kohli with a peach of an in-swinger and dismissed him for four.

However, one can't keep the modern-day master quiet for long, especially given the ominous form he has been in of late. Kohli, who came up with a marathon innings of 187 in the recently concluded Ahmedabad Test, has scored 342 runs at an average of 57 across seven ODIs so far this year.

Moreover, the fact that the Delhi-born batter has amassed 556 runs at an immaculate average of 111.2 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag makes him one of the prime candidates to shine with the bat today.

#2 Mitchell Marsh - AUS

India v Australia - 1st ODI

Pouncing on the true bounce off the Mumbai surface, Mitchell Marsh powered his way to a fiery knock of 81 from just 65 balls.

Coming in as an opener, Marsh put the Indian bowlers under pressure right from the onset. He hit six boundaries and a six within the powerplay to set the tone for Australia and continued his attack on the spinners as well.

All in all, the all-rounder clobbered ten fours and five lofty maximums during his innings before getting caught at short third-man.

While it remains to be seen where the Australian management shifts Marsh in the batting order once David Warner comes in, the 31-year-old remains a genuine threat for India.

#1 Shubman Gill - IND

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Indian opener Shubman Gill has been in the form of his life since the turn of the year and reminded people of his class with a brilliant ton against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test.

As far as ODIs are concerned, the young batting sensation has been ruling the roost for India. He has registered three centuries, including a double century, in his last five ODI appearances. Gill has scored a total of 587 runs at a mind-boggling average of 97.83 in 2023.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia



He got another chance in July 2022, and hasn't looked back since.



Since his comeback, he has 1205 runs in 18 ODIs. No one else has more than 684



#ShubmanGill #IndianCricket Shubman Gill debuted in 2019 and played just three ODIs until the end of 2020.He got another chance in July 2022, and hasn't looked back since.Since his comeback, he has 1205 runs in 18 ODIs. No one else has more than 684 Shubman Gill debuted in 2019 and played just three ODIs until the end of 2020.He got another chance in July 2022, and hasn't looked back since.Since his comeback, he has 1205 runs in 18 ODIs. No one else has more than 684 😳#ShubmanGill #IndianCricket https://t.co/G0YXYotEe3

Despite initially getting the rub of the green in his innings in Mumbai, Gill failed to make the most of his chances and was out for 20. The team, however, will bank on Gill to score runs for fun given his terrific batting touch.

Poll : 0 votes