WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's RCB vs GG clash 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 16th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 18.

With their five-wicket triumph over the UP Warriorz (UPW) on Wednesday, RCB earned their first two points in the WPL after suffering five consecutive losses. Despite being rock-bottom in the standings, RCB still have a chance to make the playoffs if they win their remaining two games.

Meanwhile, Gujarat have also not fared well in the competition so far. The Sneh Rana-led side have registered just two wins in six games and are fourth in the standings with four points.

The playing surfaces will undoubtedly become sluggish as the competition goes on. Consequently, the bowlers will control the action on the used Mumbai wickets despite a few high-scoring matches at the beginning of the competition.

On that note, let's take a look at the three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the much-awaited clash between RCB and GG.

#3 Kim Garth - GG

Despite not being able to perform with the bat so far, Kim Garth has been key for Gujarat with the ball.

Replacing Deandra Dottin in the squad, Garth has picked up eight wickets at an impressive average of 16.50 and an economy of 7.7 across five outings.

She performed fabulously in her previous game, taking two wickets and conceding just 18 runs in four overs to stop the Delhi Capitals (DC) from chasing the target. The 26-year old Australian must be pumped to shine once again on Saturday.

#2 Megan Schutt - RCB

Megan Schutt dismissed top-ranked T20I batter Tahlia McGrath for just two runs as she bowled an impressive spell of 1/21 against UP in their last fixture.

Although she has taken just three wickets in five innings so far, the right-arm pacer remains a key asset for her side.

A bowler who has picked up 245 wickets in international cricket, Schutt would love to add to her tally for RCB.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner - GG

After a slow start to the tournament, the joint-most expensive overseas purchase at the WPL 2023 auction (₹3.20 crore), Ashleigh Gardner, has shown glimpses of her best form in the last few matches.

She picked up a three-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians, dismissing Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur. In the previous fixture against Delhi, she once again starred with a spell of 2/19.

The No. 1 ranked women's T20I all-rounder has over 100 T20 wickets to her name and will be itching to make a mark on Saturday as well.

