WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's RCB vs UPW match

In Match 8 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to go head-to-head against UP Warriorz (UPW). The much-awaited clash is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 10).

As far as RCB are concerned, they have largely underperformed in the tournament so far, losing all three of their encounters. They will be looking to end their prolonged drought and scalp their maiden win in the WPL.

UPW, meanwhile, succumbed to their first loss of the tournament against the high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous outing. Alyssa Healy, the skipper, will be hoping to get back to winning ways against an under-fire Bangalore outfit.

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium proved to be a merry one for the batters on the last occasion and is expected to remain the same today. However, bowling tight lines and lengths could help bowlers create pressure on the batters.

On that note, let's take a look at the three possible bowlers who are expected to be amongst wickets in the clash between UPW and RCB.

#3 Shabnim Ismail - UPW

JioCinema @JioCinema Aaj ka % wholesome moment: Shabnim Ismail replaced Grace Harris in the XI today. Ismail picked a wicket, and guess who was elated back in the dugout? 🏽



#TATAWPL #DCvUPW Aaj ka% wholesome moment: Shabnim Ismail replaced Grace Harris in the XI today. Ismail picked a wicket, and guess who was elated back in the dugout? 💟 Aaj ka 💯% wholesome moment: Shabnim Ismail replaced Grace Harris in the XI today. Ismail picked a wicket, and guess who was elated back in the dugout?👇🏽#TATAWPL #DCvUPW https://t.co/u9AKPrhds0

Replacing Grace Harris in the last game, South African ace pacer Shabnim Ismail looked impressive. Even though she managed to pick up only one wicket, the seamer was economical in comparison with other players. Where every other UPW bowler leaked runs at more than 10 per over, Ismail gave away just 29 runs in her four overs against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Probably the fastest pacer in women's cricket going around, the 34-year old will look to deliver for her franchise once again tonight.

#2 Megan Schutt - RCB

RCB's bowling unit has been woeful, to say the least so far. They haven't been prolific in the two games they have played. The onus will be on their premier bowlers to make a mark, including Megan Schutt.

This year's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 15 scalps in eight games so far, Schutt endured a tough first two games for RCB. However, in the last game against Gujarat, she fared decently, claiming her first WPL wicket while leaking runs at below nine per over.

RCB fans will be hoping for an even better performance from their star overseas pacer. After all, she has taken 245 international wickets for her nation. Schutt will be determined to stamp her authority against UPW.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone - UPW

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

The No. 1 ranked T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone started the tournament with some great figures of 2/25 against Gujarat. However, in the previous game against DC, she conceded 41 runs in her four overs and will eye a significant comeback.

The 23-year old had a terrific recent Women's T20 World Cup 2023, where she was the highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps at an immaculate average of under eight.

Given her wily deception, it wouldn't be surprising to see the left-arm spinner amongst wickets against Bangalore on Friday.

