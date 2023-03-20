WPL 2023: Predicting top 3 wicket-takers in the GG vs UPW match

Gujarat Giants will take on the UP Warriorz in match 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (20th March) afternoon.

The two teams are in a tussle for the final playoff spot with the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals having sealed their playoff spots already. Royal Challengers Bangalore also have an outside chance for the final playoff spot in the WPL this year.

The UP Warriorz are in pole position to make it through to the next round and confirm their spot if they win this afternoon. With this being a day game, there could be some help on offer for the spinners with the pitches getting baked in the Sun.

Needless to say, the bowlers will have a huge role to play in this contest. On that note, we predict the top three wicket-takers in this contest:

#1 Sophie Ecclestone

After a slow start to the tournament, the best T20I bowler in the world has been in some rich wicket-taking form in recent matches. Sophie Ecclestone has 12 wickets in this tournament already and is level with Saika Ishaque in the hunt for the Purple Cap.

The England left-arm spinner is starting to find her best form in the last few games and will fancy her chances to go ahead of Ishaque this season. With an economy rate of 6.14, Ecclestone also has some favourable match-ups to exploit in this contest.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner

One of the best all-rounders in the world at the moment, Ashleigh Gardner hasn't performed up to the usual standards she's set with the Australian side. Some of that is down to the issues the Gujarat Giants have had this season, which have also affected their expensive all-rounder's performances.

She took an absolute hammering last time out, being on the receiving end of a Sophie Devine masterclass and conceding 48 runs in three overs. Needless to say, her economy rate took a hit because of that onslaught.

Despite not being at her best, Gardner has nine wickets in seven matches and is one of the most important bowlers for her side. Potentially coming up against three of her Australian teammates in the UP Warriorz, the off-spinner could be pivotal in this contest to keep Gujarat's campaign alive in the WPL.

#3 Parshavi Chopra

One of India's stars at the U-19 Women's World Cup triumph, Parshavi Chopra got her first taste of the WPL when the UP Warriorz took the field last time out. The leg-spinner finished the game with figures of 0/35 after four overs but bowled a lot better than those numbers suggest.

The leg-spinner has some really good control over her lines and lengths, while also possessing a dangerous googly. Being an unknown commodity sometimes tends to work in favor of spinners, especially wrist spinners. So, the 16-year-old could spring a surprise in the WPL if she gets the nod in another day game.

