WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s DC vs UPW match

Last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 15th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

The two teams come into this game with different perspectives. While Delhi will look to strengthen their position at the top of the standings, the Warriorz will look to keep themselves in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals have won all three games between these two teams and will look to keep their unbeaten run going, while UPW will want to record their first win against Meg Lanning and company.

On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today's MI vs UPW match.

#1 Meg Lanning could go past Smriti Mandhana as the highest scorer in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has been in spectacular form this season. Her blistering form at the top of the order is a key reason why DC are sitting at the top of the points table.

Lanning has amassed 201 runs in five games at an average of 40.20, including three half-centuries. The right-handed batter is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, only behind Smriti Mandhana, who has 243 runs under her belt.

If Lannings manages to score 43 runs against UP Warriorz, she will go past Mandhana to be the leading run-scorer in the competition.

#2 Marizanne Kapp could leapfrog teammate Jess Jonassen as the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been Lanning's go-to bowler whenever she needs a breakthrough. And the South African has delivered more often than not, picking up eight wickets in four games.

If she scalps two or more wickets against the Warriorz, Kapp has a good chance of going past teammate Jess Jonassen, who occupies the top spot on the wicket-taking charts in WPL 2024.

#3 Sophie Ecclestone could go past Renuka Singh for most dot balls bowled this season

UP Warriorz spinner Sophie Ecclestone is one of the leading bowlers in the world. Her accuracy and ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals make her a one-of-a-kind bowler.

Ecclestone has overall bowled 62 dot deliveries this season from six matches, which is the second-most by a bowler. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Renuka Singh occupies the top spot with 64 dot balls.

If Ecclestone manages to bowl three more dot balls against Delhi, she will go past Renuka to occupy the top spot.

