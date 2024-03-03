WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s GG vs DC match

Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 3.

The two teams have had contrasting starts to their WPL 2024 campaign. While Gujarat are winless in the tournament so far, Delhi have bounced back to win two games after losing the tournament opener.

Both teams produced quality encounters last season, with the head-to-head record standing at 1-1.

The upcoming WPL match will present players from both camps with achieving some milestones. On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today’s GG vs DC match.

#1 Alice Capsey could go past Grace Harris to become the top scorer in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Alice Capsey has had an excellent start to the WPL 2024 campaign. She smacked a quickfire 75 in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians. The English cricketer didn't get to bat in the second game and scored a good-looking 46 in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Overall, Capsey has amassed 121 runs in two innings at an average of 60.50. She is just 32 runs short of Grace Harris, who occupies the top spot with 153 runs. Given the form Capsey is in, she could very well go past Harris and become the top run-scorer on Sunday night.

#2 Marizanne Kapp could go past Amelia Kerr to become the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been a standout performer for the team since the inception of the tournament last year. The South African cricketer has been equally good this season and has already picked up six wickets in three games at an economy rate of six runs per over.

Kapp sits second on the list of highest wicket-takers behind Amelia Kerr, who has seven wickets under her belt. If Kapp manages to scalp two more wickets, she can leapfrog Kerr to the top of the charts.

#3 Marizanne Kapp could leapfrog Sophie Ecclestone in the list of most dot balls bowled in WPL 2024

UP Warriorz spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been a consistent performer over the years. She bowls tight lines and lengths and has already delivered 41 dot balls this season in four games. The star English cricketer is second on the list of most dot balls bowled after Renuka Singh (45).

Marizanne Kapp, who has bowled 37 dot deliveries, has a good chance of going past Ecclestone on Sunday. The Delhi cricketer needs just five dot balls to eclipse the UP Warriorz spinner.

