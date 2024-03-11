WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s UPW vs GG match 

The UP Warriorz (UPW) will face the Gujarat Giants (GG) in their final league stage encounter of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday, March 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Alyssa Healy-led side can put immense pressure on the third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a win to wrap up their group-stage proceedings.

GG are also mathematically in contention to make it to the playoffs but need to win both their remaining matches and rely on RCB's last match, as well as the net run rate in the end.

UPW had secured a comfortable six-wicket win during their earlier encounter in the season against GG at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A fifty from Grace Harris proved to be the major difference between the sides.

GG are yet to register a win over UPW in the WPL, after losing to the Alyssa Healy-led side twice last season in the final over.

The upcoming contest proves to be an excellent opportunity for the players to make a case for themselves as well as the team with some significant performances, which could cause some shifts in the record books as well.

On that note, let us take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today’s UPW vs GG match.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma could make a break for the WPL Purple Cap

The WPL Purple Cap race is currently being dominated by the DC bowlers, with the likes of Radha Yadav, Jess Jonassen, and Marizanne Kapp all having strong campaigns. However, right below the top tier lies the UP spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma.

The pair have taken eight wickets each in the season so far and one of them could end the league stage with the Purple Cap if they have a strong outing against GG.

Ecclestone, the No.1 ranked T20I spinner in the world is always in the conversation when it comes to leading wicket takers. She narrowly missed out on winning the Purple Cap in the previous edition. Deepti Sharma, on the other hand, climbed up the list, courtesy of a historic hat-trick against the DC recently.

#2 Beth Mooney could move into the top three in the WPL Orange Cap list

The GG skipper had to miss out on the first season after the inaugural match due to injury and did not start the 2024 edition on a good note as well. The left-handed batter had only scored 60 runs in the first four matches, but has roared into form with successive fifties.

She scored an unbeaten 85 in GG's first win of the season against RCB and 66 in the last-over defeat to MI. Her recent surge in scores takes her season tally to 211 runs after six matches, and as a result, she holds the fifth spot in the Orange Cap standings.

Another strong outing against UPW could propel her into the top three of the rankings, with the batters placed above her only marginally ahead. Alice Capsey and Harmanpreet Kaur have scored 230 and 235 runs respectively to hold the third and fourth places for the time being.

#3 Grace Harris could overtake Harmanpreet Kaur in the six-hitting charts

One of the biggest hitters in the entire competition, Grace Harris, has struck seven sixes in the tournament so far, which places her fourth in the six-hitting charts. She is only one hit away from leveling Harmanpreet Kaur, who holds the third place in the rankings.

The Australian player had stuck nine sixes in the previous edition, despite only playing six matches. The in-form player has a strong case to be the leading six-hitter of WPL 2024, especially if UPW qualifies further through the playoffs.

Who will win the upcoming contest between GG and UPW in the WPL? Let us know what you think.

